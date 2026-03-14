F1 2026 calendar faces shake-up amid tensions in Gulf - Bahrain, Saudi Grands Prix likely to be 'cancelled or delayed'

Formula One races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will be cancelled or rescheduled as the Middle East war engulfs the region.

“The F1 in Saudi and Bahrain won't happen at their scheduled time,” a source aware of the matter told AFP. Formula One will announce soon that the races "have been cancelled or postponed to a later date", the source added.

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When were the F1 races set to take place? The sport had been due to be in Bahrain for the new season's fourth round on April 10-12, before heading to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah a week later, from April 17–19.

However, the Gulf has been battered by two weeks of Iranian drone and missile attacks.

Tiny Bahrain, a short hop over the Gulf sea from Iran, has been targeted with frequent attacks that have hit buildings and a refinery, as well as its large US base.

Saudi Arabia has also weathered scores of strikes, some of them targeting the oil infrastructure that is crucial for the world's biggest exporter of crude.

F1 race postponed in Qatar Neighbouring Qatar has also been targeted by Iranian attacks with the first round of the World Endurance Championship (WEC) which had been slated for March 26-28 now postponed until October.

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"The current geopolitical instability in the Middle East obliged the postponement of the Qatari contest," the International Automobile Federation (FIA) said in a statement on Friday.

The event covering 1,812 kilometres will now take place from October 22-24, becoming the penultimate event of the season.

The endurance racing season will now officially begin with the Six Hours of Imola in Italy from April 17-19.

The FIA stated that "the safety and security of competitors, personnel and fans remain of the utmost importance... and all parties will continue to monitor developments across the region".