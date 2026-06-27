F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying: George Russell takes pole after dramatic Max Verstappen crash

Mercedes driver George Russell delivered a composed and brave final lap to claim pole position for the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix. He beat Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in a chaotic qualifying session at the Red Bull Ring. The result came moments after Max Verstappen crashed heavily in Q3, triggering yellow flags that changed everything.

George Russell grabs pole in tense finish The drama unfolded during the second runs of the pole shootout. Verstappen lost control of his Red Bull through Turn 9 and slammed into the barriers. Race Control immediately showed yellow flags. Kimi Antonelli, who held provisional pole, backed off completely. Russell saw the flags, lifted through the corner as required, and still managed to go two tenths quicker than Leclerc and Hamilton.

The provisional top four for Sunday’s race are now Russell, Leclerc, Hamilton and Antonelli. Verstappen recovered to fifth despite the heavy crash. McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri took sixth and seventh. Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar, plus Racing Bulls duo Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, completed the top ten.

Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix 2026 qualifying results 1. George Russell (Mercedes) – 1:06.113

2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 1:06.349

3. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 1:06.408

4. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 1:06.414

5. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) – 1:06.475

6. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 1:06.502

7. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 1:06.511

8. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull Racing) – 1:06.632

9. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 1:06.955

10. Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) – 1:07.007

Pierre Gasly missed Q3 by just four hundredths of a second in 11th. Williams had a tough day as Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon both exited in Q1. Cadillac’s Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas finished 19th and 20th. Aston Martin brought up the rear with Fernando Alonso 21st and Lance Stroll 22nd.

Close contests define Q1 and Q2 Q1 was tight from the start. Kimi Antonelli set the early pace, but the midfield fight was fierce. Sainz missed Q2 by a fraction after sliding wide at the final corner. Both Williams cars and the two Cadillacs dropped out early.

Q2 stayed just as close. Antonelli stayed quickest, while Verstappen survived a late scare to scrape through. Gasly pushed hard in his Alpine and almost knocked Verstappen out of the top ten. The session eliminated Gasly, both Audi drivers, the Haas pair and Alpine’s Franco Colapinto.

Polesitter George Russell shares his thoughts George Russell was emotional after the session ended.