F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2026: Schedule, start times, live streaming and other details

The 2026 Formula 1 season hits one of its most exciting stops this weekend as the Canadian Grand Prix returns to the legendary Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Packed with high-speed straights, tricky chicanes, and plenty of overtaking chances, Montreal always delivers drama, and this year is no different. It’s a Sprint weekend, meaning extra qualifying sessions and two races in three days for the 22 drivers battling on the 2026 grid. With Mercedes showing strong early pace and plenty of young talent mixing it up, the action is already heating up in Canada.

Where is the 2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix? The race takes place at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Quebec. Built on an island in the St Lawrence River, this historic track has been part of the F1 calendar since 1978. Drivers love its long straights that lead into tight, bumpy corners and the famous Wall of Champions at the final chicane. It’s a true test of speed, braking, and car setup, and one of the most popular venues for fans and teams alike.

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Full 2026 Canadian Grand Prix schedule and start times Free Practice 1: Friday, May 22 at 9:10 a.m. PT / 12:10 p.m. ET

Sprint Qualifying: Friday, May 22 at 1:10 p.m. PT / 4:10 p.m. ET

Sprint: Saturday, May 23 at 8:15 a.m. PT / 11:15 a.m. ET

Qualifying: Saturday, May 23 at 12:25 p.m. PT / 3:25 p.m. ET

Race: Sunday, May 24 at 11:50 a.m. PT / 2:50 p.m. ET

The Sprint format gives teams and drivers two chances to set fast laps and score points, making every session count toward the championship.

Free Practice 1 results Mercedes looked sharp right from the first session on Friday. Kimi Antonelli topped the times with a lap of 1:13.402, just ahead of teammate George Russell, who clocked 1:13.544. Lewis Hamilton, now driving for Ferrari, finished third with 1:14.176, followed closely by teammate Charles Leclerc in fourth at 1:14.355.

Max Verstappen placed fifth for Red Bull with 1:14.366, while McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri ended the session sixth and seventh.

Sprint Qualifying results George Russell delivered again in Sprint Qualifying to take pole position for Saturday’s Sprint. Kimi Antonelli will start alongside him on the front row for Mercedes. McLaren locked out the second row with Lando Norris third and Oscar Piastri fourth.

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc line up fifth and sixth, while Max Verstappen starts seventh for Red Bull. The order sets up a thrilling Sprint race that will hand out points to the top eight finishers and set the tone for the rest of the weekend.