F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2026: Schedule, start times, live streaming and other details

The 2026 Formula 1 season hits one of its most exciting stops this weekend as the Canadian Grand Prix returns to the legendary Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Packed with high-speed straights, tricky chicanes, and plenty of overtaking chances, Montreal always delivers drama, and this year is no different. It’s a Sprint weekend, meaning extra qualifying sessions and two races in three days for the 22 drivers battling on the 2026 grid. With Mercedes showing strong early pace and plenty of young talent mixing it up, the action is already heating up in Canada.

Advertisement

Where is the 2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix? The race takes place at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Quebec. Built on an island in the St Lawrence River, this historic track has been part of the F1 calendar since 1978. Drivers love its long straights that lead into tight, bumpy corners and the famous Wall of Champions at the final chicane. It’s a true test of speed, braking, and car setup, and one of the most popular venues for fans and teams alike.

Also Read | F1: Kimi Antonelli wins 2026 Miami Grand Prix 2026

Full 2026 Canadian Grand Prix schedule and start times Free Practice 1: Friday, May 22 at 9:10 a.m. PT / 12:10 p.m. ET

Sprint Qualifying: Friday, May 22 at 1:10 p.m. PT / 4:10 p.m. ET

Sprint: Saturday, May 23 at 8:15 a.m. PT / 11:15 a.m. ET

Advertisement

Qualifying: Saturday, May 23 at 12:25 p.m. PT / 3:25 p.m. ET

Race: Sunday, May 24 at 11:50 a.m. PT / 2:50 p.m. ET

The Sprint format gives teams and drivers two chances to set fast laps and score points, making every session count toward the championship.

Free Practice 1 results Mercedes looked sharp right from the first session on Friday. Kimi Antonelli topped the times with a lap of 1:13.402, just ahead of teammate George Russell, who clocked 1:13.544. Lewis Hamilton, now driving for Ferrari, finished third with 1:14.176, followed closely by teammate Charles Leclerc in fourth at 1:14.355.

Max Verstappen placed fifth for Red Bull with 1:14.366, while McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri ended the session sixth and seventh.

Advertisement

Sprint Qualifying results George Russell delivered again in Sprint Qualifying to take pole position for Saturday’s Sprint. Kimi Antonelli will start alongside him on the front row for Mercedes. McLaren locked out the second row with Lando Norris third and Oscar Piastri fourth.

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc line up fifth and sixth, while Max Verstappen starts seventh for Red Bull. The order sets up a thrilling Sprint race that will hand out points to the top eight finishers and set the tone for the rest of the weekend.

How to watch the Canadian GP live Netflix subscribers in the US can catch the entire weekend on any plan, no extra cost. For fans outside the US, Apple TV remains the exclusive home for full F1 coverage throughout the 2026 season.

Advertisement

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.