Max Verstappen claimed victory in a wild Las Vegas Grand Prix that produced one of the most unpredictable races of the season. The Red Bull driver held on through constant lead changes and intense wheel-to-wheel racing on the streets of Las Vegas. Behind him, Ferrari teammates Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc collided once more, with Leclerc handed a 10-second time penalty.

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Lando Norris finished second and Oscar Piastri third to complete a McLaren double podium. Newly crowned world champion Kimi Antonelli dropped to fourth on the final lap after leading the chase for much of the closing stages.

How did Max Verstappen win the Las Vegas Grand Prix? Max Verstappen started from pole and led away at the start, but the long straights of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit made it almost impossible to break the tow. Slipstreaming created repeated opportunities for overtakes throughout the 50-lap race.

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George Russell regularly passed Verstappen on the main straight, only for the Red Bull driver to reclaim the lead within a few corners. Later in the race, Kimi Antonelli moved ahead of Russell and became the main threat. Verstappen stayed composed, working with his team on energy deployment to manage the challenge.

“That was crazy. Really, really surreal and something I’ve never seen before in F1 myself,” Verstappen said.

How did Mercedes lose their challenge? Mercedes looked capable of fighting for the win until the final laps. George Russell locked up over the bumps while trying to pass Kimi Antonelli, ran straight into the barrier, and fell to ninth. Max Verstappen reacted on the radio after spotting the error: “Hah, hah. Well done. My God.”

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Before the race, Russell had criticised Verstappen’s driving in qualifying, saying “somebody has got to stand up to that guy.” Antonelli then made a costly energy deployment mistake at the start of the final lap. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri swept past him around the outside of the last corner, giving Verstappen the breathing room he needed.

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Norris described the race as “I think that must have been the most chaotic race ever in the history of Formula 1. I didn’t know what was happening half the time.” Piastri had started 17th after an engine penalty.

What happened between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc? Ferrari’s difficulties continued. Starting ninth and tenth after a difficult qualifying session, the two teammates made light contact at the start. Hamilton later served a 10-second penalty for an off-track pass on Norris. He recovered and was fighting for sixth when Leclerc attempted an ambitious move up the inside.

Leclerc’s front-right tyre struck Hamilton’s rear-left, spinning the seven-time world champion. The stewards found Leclerc “wholly to blame for the resulting collision,” noting he had launched the move from too far back. As the race ended, team principal Frederic Vasseur radioed Leclerc: “Charles, I want to see you just after the race, before everything.” Vasseur later called the mistake “unacceptable.”

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Hamilton finished seventh. Leclerc’s penalty dropped him to 10th.

Why does the Ferrari clash matter? The incident is the latest flashpoint between the Ferrari drivers this season. At the Mexico City Grand Prix earlier this month, Leclerc’s attempt to pass Hamilton on the opening lap caused a collision that cost Ferrari a likely one-two finish and handed Verstappen the win. Both drivers had said the matter was closed after discussions in Brazil a week later. Las Vegas has reopened those questions.

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What is the Las Vegas Grand Prix top 10? Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Lando Norris (McLaren)

Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

Franco Colapinto (Alpine)

Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)

Carlos Sainz (Williams)

George Russell (Mercedes)

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

What is next for Formula 1? The championship heads to the Middle East for the Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit from November 27 to 29.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.