F1 Qualifying: George Russell takes pole at Barcelona GP 2026 ahead of Hamilton and Antonelli as Leclerc crashes out

Mercedes driver George Russell delivered a near-perfect lap to claim pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. His time of 1:14.679 proved unbeatable in a tight qualifying session on Saturday. Lewis Hamilton returned to the front row in second for Ferrari, while rookie Kimi Antonelli took third. Charles Leclerc’s hopes ended early in Q3 after a heavy crash that left him starting from 10th.

George Russell finds his best form again George Russell bounced back strongly after a frustrating Monaco weekend. He topped both FP1 and FP3 and carried that confidence into qualifying. In Q3 he nailed his final run when it mattered most, beating everyone by a clear margin.

“It’s been a great weekend so far. I kind of feel like my old self again, where every lap I am doing my job and always fighting in those top positions,” said Russell. “Obviously the last few races, for numerous reasons haven’t quite been on our side, but I came into this weekend with just a clean slate, felt good and, yeah, just good to be on pole.”

The result gives Mercedes a strong chance to fight for victory on Sunday.

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Lewis Hamilton delivers late front-row charge Lewis Hamilton produced a dramatic last-gasp lap to snatch second place, just 0.064 seconds behind his former teammate. The seven-time world champion looked comfortable all weekend in the Ferrari and showed he can still fight at the very front. His effort pushed Antonelli down to third, giving the young Italian his lowest qualifying result of the season so far.

Kimi Antonelli shows promise despite third place Kimi Antonelli was quick throughout the hour and briefly held provisional pole. Although he could not match Russell’s final effort, third place still marked another solid step for the Mercedes rookie. The gap to the top two was tiny, underlining how competitive the leading cars were on the low-grip Barcelona track.

Charles Leclerc’s crash brings Ferrari heartbreak Charles Leclerc was among the quickest drivers in the early part of qualifying. His session ended abruptly in Q3 when the car snapped at Turn 4. He ran wide through the gravel and hit the barriers hard, damaging the Ferrari. With no time set in the final segment, he will start the race from 10th on the grid.

Strong showings from Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, and standout drivers Lando Norris put his McLaren fourth, just 0.003 seconds ahead of Antonelli. Max Verstappen took fifth for Red Bull, with teammate Isack Hadjar an impressive sixth. Oscar Piastri finished seventh. Liam Lawson and Nico Hulkenberg produced eye-catching runs to claim eighth and ninth respectively.

Top 10 Qualifying Standings George Russell – Mercedes – 1:14.679

Lewis Hamilton – Ferrari – 1:14.743

Kimi Antonelli – Mercedes – 1:14.998

Lando Norris – McLaren – 1:15.001

Max Verstappen – Red Bull Racing – 1:15.021

Isack Hadjar – Red Bull Racing – 1:15.077

Oscar Piastri – McLaren – 1:15.090

Liam Lawson – Racing Bulls – 1:16.542

Nico Hulkenberg – Audi – 1:16.657

Charles Leclerc – Ferrari – DNF

Arvid Lindblad missed Q3 by less than a tenth after a strong practice weekend. Fernando Alonso will start his home race from the back of the grid in 22nd.