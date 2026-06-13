F1 Qualifying: George Russell takes pole at Barcelona GP 2026 ahead of Hamilton and Antonelli as Leclerc crashes out

Mercedes driver George Russell delivered a near-perfect lap to claim pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. His time of 1:14.679 proved unbeatable in a tight qualifying session on Saturday. Lewis Hamilton returned to the front row in second for Ferrari, while rookie Kimi Antonelli took third. Charles Leclerc’s hopes ended early in Q3 after a heavy crash that left him starting from 10th.
George Russell bounced back strongly after a frustrating Monaco weekend. He topped both FP1 and FP3 and carried that confidence into qualifying. In Q3 he nailed his final run when it mattered most, beating everyone by a clear margin.
“It’s been a great weekend so far. I kind of feel like my old self again, where every lap I am doing my job and always fighting in those top positions,” said Russell. “Obviously the last few races, for numerous reasons haven’t quite been on our side, but I came into this weekend with just a clean slate, felt good and, yeah, just good to be on pole.”
The result gives Mercedes a strong chance to fight for victory on Sunday.
Lewis Hamilton produced a dramatic last-gasp lap to snatch second place, just 0.064 seconds behind his former teammate. The seven-time world champion looked comfortable all weekend in the Ferrari and showed he can still fight at the very front. His effort pushed Antonelli down to third, giving the young Italian his lowest qualifying result of the season so far.
Kimi Antonelli was quick throughout the hour and briefly held provisional pole. Although he could not match Russell’s final effort, third place still marked another solid step for the Mercedes rookie. The gap to the top two was tiny, underlining how competitive the leading cars were on the low-grip Barcelona track.
Charles Leclerc was among the quickest drivers in the early part of qualifying. His session ended abruptly in Q3 when the car snapped at Turn 4. He ran wide through the gravel and hit the barriers hard, damaging the Ferrari. With no time set in the final segment, he will start the race from 10th on the grid.
Lando Norris put his McLaren fourth, just 0.003 seconds ahead of Antonelli. Max Verstappen took fifth for Red Bull, with teammate Isack Hadjar an impressive sixth. Oscar Piastri finished seventh. Liam Lawson and Nico Hulkenberg produced eye-catching runs to claim eighth and ninth respectively.
George Russell – Mercedes – 1:14.679
Lewis Hamilton – Ferrari – 1:14.743
Kimi Antonelli – Mercedes – 1:14.998
Lando Norris – McLaren – 1:15.001
Max Verstappen – Red Bull Racing – 1:15.021
Isack Hadjar – Red Bull Racing – 1:15.077
Oscar Piastri – McLaren – 1:15.090
Liam Lawson – Racing Bulls – 1:16.542
Nico Hulkenberg – Audi – 1:16.657
Charles Leclerc – Ferrari – DNF
Arvid Lindblad missed Q3 by less than a tenth after a strong practice weekend. Fernando Alonso will start his home race from the back of the grid in 22nd.
George Russell starts from the front with a genuine chance to end Mercedes’ long wait for a victory. Hamilton and Antonelli will look to pressure him from the start, while Ferrari must recover from Leclerc’s setback. With warm temperatures and tyre management expected to play a big role, the 66-lap race promises plenty of strategy battles.