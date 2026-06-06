F1 Qualifying: Kimi Antonelli claims pole at 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli produced a stunning final lap to take his first pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix. The young Italian clocked 1:12.051 to beat Max Verstappen by just 0.043 seconds in a tense and dramatic qualifying session around the tight streets of Monte Carlo. Lewis Hamilton finished third for Ferrari, while home favourite Charles Leclerc ended up fourth after crashing late in the session.

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The result gives Antonelli a prime chance to fight for victory on Sunday in one of Formula 1’s most iconic races.

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Kimi Antonelli delivers a magic lap in tense Q3 Q3 began with Kimi Antonelli setting the early benchmark at 1:12.375. Max Verstappen responded immediately and was only 0.001 seconds slower. Lewis Hamilton sat third.

Charles Leclerc then pushed hard and briefly grabbed provisional pole with 1:12.351, sending the Monegasque crowd into loud cheers. But on his final run, he clipped the wall at Tabac corner, damaging his car and ending his hopes of a fourth home pole. He will start from fourth.

Antonelli stayed calm and produced his best lap when it mattered most. He found a clean rhythm through the narrow sections and took P1. Verstappen improved slightly on his last run but could not close the gap. Hamilton held third, while Isack Hadjar impressed in fifth for Red Bull.

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Kimi Antonelli praises team after close battle After the session, Kimi Antonelli admitted it was a special lap and thanked his team for the turnaround from Friday’s struggles.

"It was one of those laps we call the magic lap," said Antonelli. “I was able to put [it] all together, and it was such a close Qualifying with Max, I think in the first run of Q3, there was just one millisecond between us, but I knew the last lap was good and was just hoping that it would be enough. It was very close, and I’m very happy with that. Massive thanks to the team because yesterday we struggled a little bit and today we were able to improve massively.”

Drama and red flags shape Q1 and Q2 Q1 was interrupted by a red flag after Gabriel Bortoleto crashed at the Nouvelle chicane in his Audi. Charles Leclerc had been quickest early on. At the end of the segment, Haas pair Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman, along with Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, were eliminated.

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Q2 brought further incident when Carlos Sainz was nearly released unsafely into the path of Max Verstappen, though stewards took no action. Antonelli looked strong throughout, while Verstappen briefly went fastest. In the end, Alex Albon, Sainz, Nico Hulkenberg, Franco Colapinto, Arvid Lindblad, and Bortoleto missed out on the top-10 shootout.

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2026 Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying results 1. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 1:12.051

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) – 1:12.094

3. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 1:12.279

4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 1:12.351

5. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull Racing) – 1:12.434

6. George Russell (Mercedes) – 1:12.445

7. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 1:12.624

8. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 1:12.765

9. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 1:13.226

10. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 1:13.412

Race day set for Sunday in Monte Carlo The 2026 Monaco Grand Prix starts at 3:00 PM local time on Sunday. Kimi Antonelli will lead the field away from pole for the first time at this famous circuit.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.