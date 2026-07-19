F1 race result: Kimi Antonelli wins Belgian Grand Prix 2026 at Spa-Francorchamps as George Russell retires early

Kimi Antonelli delivered a mature and controlled drive to win the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday (July 19). The Mercedes driver stretched his lead at the top of the Formula 1 drivers’ championship.

Antonelli crossed the line 1.9 seconds ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, with Max Verstappen finishing third for Red Bull. The result marked another strong afternoon for the young Italian at one of the most demanding circuits on the calendar.

Chaotic opening lap changes the race The race exploded into action right from the start. Max Verstappen made a brilliant launch and swept past Kimi Antonelli into the lead through Eau Rouge. The Dutchman could not hold the position for long, however, and Antonelli quickly fought back to regain control at the front.

George Russell’s early exit deals blow to title challenge George Russell’s afternoon ended on lap one after contact with Lewis Hamilton. As several cars battled through the opening corners, Russell tried to go around the outside of Hamilton. The Ferrari made contact with the Mercedes, spinning Russell into the gravel and ending his race with heavy damage.

Hamilton received a five-second time penalty for the incident. Russell was forced to retire on the spot, scoring no points. The retirement was a major setback for the Briton, who had been Antonelli’s closest challenger in the championship before Spa.

Safety car restart sparks fierce contest Once racing resumed, Kimi Antonelli stayed calm under pressure. Charles Leclerc closed the gap in the middle phase of the race and looked dangerous, but the Mercedes driver managed his tyres and pace perfectly. Lewis Hamilton recovered to fourth after receiving a five-second time penalty for the earlier collision with Russell. He was also under investigation for an unsafe release during a pit stop.

Oscar Piastri brought his McLaren home in fifth, while Isack Hadjar produced an impressive charge from the back of the grid to sixth. Lando Norris recovered from a low starting position to finish seventh.

Kimi Antonelli resists late pressure to clinch win In the final stages, Charles Leclerc pushed hard but could not find a way past Antonelli. The Italian held his nerve through the high-speed sweeps of Spa to take the chequered flag. The victory was Antonelli’s first since the Monaco Grand Prix and further highlighted his consistency this season.

"Today we were a bit lucky with what happened in terms of the championship. That's why you have to take every opportunity because we saw it can really swing very easily, the situation," Kimi Antonelli said.

"We have to just keep performing, bringing the results and see what happens at the end of the year," he added.

Other notable finishes included Gabriel Bortoleto in eighth, Arvid Lindblad in ninth, and Franco Colapinto rounding out the top ten. Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez were among the retirements with car issues.

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Top 10 in F1 Drivers’ standings after Belgian GP Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 204 points

Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 159 points

George Russell (Mercedes) – 154 points

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 126 points

Lando Norris (McLaren) – 103 points

Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 92 points

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 91 points

Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) – 60 points

Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 42 points

Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 39 points