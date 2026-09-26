F1 result: George Russell wins Azerbaijan GP as Max Verstappen charges from eighth

George Russell converted a dominant Baku pole into a Saturday win at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, holding off Max Verstappen by 0.196 seconds after 51 laps around the street circuit.
The Mercedes driver started from first after a 1:42.526 qualifying lap that left Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri more than eight tenths behind. Verstappen, only eighth on the grid after a troubled Q3, climbed through the field and spent the final laps in the Mercedes’ mirrors. Isack Hadjar completed a Red Bull 2-3 on his first race back from a wrist injury.
George Russell led from the lights and stayed there through the usual Baku interruptions. Late in the race he asked Mercedes for a mode change, telling the pit wall: “I think we should go Strat 7 to be quicker in the last sector.”
Max Verstappen’s charge from eighth made the finish tight. With a handful of laps left, the four-time champion radioed: “Check my right hand side tyres.” Red Bull told him there were no reliability concerns. He still finished just two-tenths short of the win.
Antonelli started 16th after a Q1 crash and recovered to fifth, 14.512 seconds behind Russell. The result trims the championship leader’s advantage but leaves the Italian still well clear.
Isack Hadjar started fourth and finished third, 10.704 seconds off the win. The Frenchman had missed three races after a training injury and said he was not taking the walls on for granted.
“I don’t want to hit the wall with my condition right now,” he said after qualifying. “So, honestly, I took it quite easy. I felt like there was still more to unlock.” He also said: “I took it easy and it paid off.”
Charles Leclerc finished fourth from the front row. Lewis Hamilton was sixth for Ferrari.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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