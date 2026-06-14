F1 results: Lewis Hamilton wins 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix; pips George Russell from pole in strategic masterclass

Lewis Hamilton delivered a composed victory for Ferrari at the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix. The seven-time world champion started second but used superior strategy and tyre management to beat pole-sitter George Russell and claim the win on a hot and demanding afternoon in Spain.
Russell led early but could not hold off Hamilton’s late charge. Lando Norris recovered strongly to finish third for McLaren, while championship leader Kimi Antonelli retired from a promising position.
George Russell made the most of his front-row lockout with teammate Kimi Antonelli and led comfortably from the start. The Mercedes driver controlled the opening phase and looked set for a strong result on home soil for the team. However, the high tyre wear at Barcelona quickly became the deciding factor.
Lewis Hamilton stayed close in the opening laps and waited for the right moment to strike. Ferrari’s decision to keep him out slightly longer on his second stint allowed the Briton to undercut Russell and emerge ahead after the final pit stops.
The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is famous for punishing tyres, and teams must balance pace with preservation. Lewis Hamilton managed his rubber better in the final 20 laps and pulled out a comfortable gap. Russell fought hard but could not find a way past once Hamilton took the lead.
The win gives Hamilton a timely boost in the drivers’ championship and shows Ferrari’s race pace is improving rapidly. It was a classic example of strategy beating raw qualifying speed.
The biggest disappointment of the day came for Mercedes when Kimi Antonelli retired while running in the top three. The young driver had qualified strongly but suffered a mechanical failure that ended his race prematurely. The DNF cost Mercedes valuable points and handed an advantage to their rivals.
Team principal reactions after the race highlighted frustration with the reliability issue on what had looked like a strong weekend for the Silver Arrows.
Lando Norris started fourth and stayed in contention throughout. He made the most of clear air in the middle stint and overtook several cars as others struggled with tyre degradation. His third place keeps McLaren in the thick of the constructors’ fight and gives the team momentum heading into the next races.
Max Verstappen finished fourth for Red Bull in a steady drive, while Isack Hadjar impressed with a top-six result.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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