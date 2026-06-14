F1 results: Lewis Hamilton wins 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix; pips George Russell from pole in strategic masterclass

Lewis Hamilton delivered a composed victory for Ferrari at the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix. The seven-time world champion started second but used superior strategy and tyre management to beat pole-sitter George Russell and claim the win on a hot and demanding afternoon in Spain.
Russell led early but could not hold off Hamilton’s late charge. Lando Norris recovered strongly to finish third for McLaren, while championship leader Kimi Antonelli retired from a promising position.
George Russell made the most of his front-row lockout with teammate Kimi Antonelli and led comfortably from the start. The Mercedes driver controlled the opening phase and looked set for a strong result on home soil for the team. However, the high tyre wear at Barcelona quickly became the deciding factor.
Lewis Hamilton stayed close in the opening laps and waited for the right moment to strike. Ferrari’s decision to keep him out slightly longer on his second stint allowed the Briton to undercut Russell and emerge ahead after the final pit stops.
The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is famous for punishing tyres, and teams must balance pace with preservation. Lewis Hamilton managed his rubber better in the final 20 laps and pulled out a comfortable gap. Russell fought hard but could not find a way past once Hamilton took the lead.
The win gives Hamilton a timely boost in the drivers’ championship and shows Ferrari’s race pace is improving rapidly. It was a classic example of strategy beating raw qualifying speed.
The biggest disappointment of the day came for Mercedes when Kimi Antonelli retired while running in the top three. The young driver had qualified strongly but suffered a mechanical failure that ended his race prematurely. The DNF cost Mercedes valuable points and handed an advantage to their rivals.
Team principal reactions after the race highlighted frustration with the reliability issue on what had looked like a strong weekend for the Silver Arrows.
Lando Norris started fourth and stayed in contention throughout. He made the most of clear air in the middle stint and overtook several cars as others struggled with tyre degradation. His third place keeps McLaren in the thick of the constructors’ fight and gives the team momentum heading into the next races.
Max Verstappen finished fourth for Red Bull in a steady drive, while Isack Hadjar impressed with a top-six result.