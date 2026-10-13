F1 returns to Africa for the first time since 1993 in Rwanda in early 2030s as Formula One pens 10-year agreement

The Formula One (F1) signed a 10-year agreement to return to the Africa after more than three decades, it was announced on Tuesday. Rwanda will host a F1 race from “the early 2030s". The last time Africa hosted a F1 race was in 1993 at the South African Grand Prix.

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Thus Rwanda becomes the first confirmed new host nation for F1 since Qatar and Saudi Arabia joined the schedule in 2021. Frenchman Alain Prost, racing for Williams-Renault, won the last F1 race on African soil in 2993 at South Africa's Kyalami circuit to the north of Johannesburg.

"Today is a landmark moment for Formula One," said Chief Executive Stefano Domenicali at a press conference in the capital Kigali with Rwandan President Paul Kagame and International Automobile Federation (FIA) head Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“With Rwanda joining the calendar from the next decade, our sport will race in every inhabited continent, bringing the world championship closer than ever to fans around the globe,” he said.

Significance of African F1 Grand Prix According to Rwandan President Paul Kagame, the African Grand Prix will pave the way for other races to be hosted on the continent.” Racing in Africa will fulfil a long-held ambition for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, the only Black driver in F1.

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The 41-year-old British driver has said he has been “fighting in the background” for years to have a race in Africa. The African Grand Prix will take place at a track in Bugesera, southeast of the capital Kigali. It will be built near an under-construction airport serving Kigali and will “work in harmony with the natural landscape,” using hills and dips in the landscape.

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The purpose-built track will be ready “early in the next decade.” Kagame said Rwanda aims to use the race to develop sports infrastructure and tourism and to diversify revenue. Earlier, the F1 races at the South African Grand Prix were held in two tracks - Prince George Circuit in East London and Kyalami circuit, located in Gauteng.

There have been rival projects to bring F1 back to Africa, with plans in recent years regarding three different potential venues in South Africa and one in Morocco. There was no mention of South Africa in F1’s statement.

South Africa Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie issued a statement last week congratulating Rwanda, even before the decision was official, but still insisted his country “will get F1,” too.

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A look back at South African Grand Prix First held in 1934, the South African Grand Prix held 33 races till the last time in 1993. British Jim Clark had most wins (4) at the South African Grand Prix while Lotus won six times among constructors.

In its final race in 1993, Prost took the pole position with clocking 1:15.696. The Frenchman won the race, ahead of Brazilian Ayrton Senna (McLaren) and British Mark Blundell (Ligier-Renault).

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in