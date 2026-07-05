F1 standings: Charles Leclerc pips George Russell, Lewis Hamilton to win British Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc delivered a composed performance to win the 2026 British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday (July 5). He finished ahead of George Russell in second and Lewis Hamilton in third, giving Ferrari a strong 1-3 result. The race ended under the safety car after 52 laps following a crash by Max Verstappen. This victory has lifted Leclerc in the drivers’ championship and boosted Ferrari’s constructors’ position.

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Leclerc controlled the race from the front after the early stages. Russell stayed out longer on older tyres during the late safety car period, but could not hold off the Ferrari driver. Hamilton recovered well despite a five-second penalty for a false start and still claimed the final podium spot.

Final classification: Here is how the top 10 finished 1. Charles Leclerc – Ferrari

2. George Russell – Mercedes

3. Lewis Hamilton – Ferrari

4. Lando Norris – McLaren

5. Isack Hadjar – Red Bull

6. Liam Lawson – Racing Bulls

7. Arvid Lindblad – Racing Bulls

8. Gabriel Bortoleto – Audi

9. Franco Colapinto – Alpine

10. Pierre Gasly – Alpine

How the race unfolded Charles Leclerc looked strong throughout the afternoon. The turning point arrived on lap 48 when Max Verstappen spun into the gravel at Stowe corner and retired. The safety car was deployed immediately. On lap 50, both Ferrari cars pitted for fresh soft tyres while Russell gambled by staying out on his medium compound.

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Also Read | F1 results: Lewis Hamilton pips George Russell to win 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix

The strategy worked in Leclerc’s favour. Although the race finished behind the safety car and did not restart, Leclerc crossed the line first. The neutralised finish prevented any last-lap drama, but the win still felt significant for the Monegasque driver and his team.

Key incidents and strategy calls Max Verstappen’s retirement removed one of the main threats from the podium fight. Further back, pole-sitter Kimi Antonelli struggled with car balance issues and dropped down the order after extra pit stops. Lewis Hamilton’s penalty made his third place even more valuable for Ferrari.

Tyre strategy and the timing of the safety car proved decisive. Charles Leclerc’s team chose the right moment to stop, allowing him to emerge with the lead once the track went green again. George Russell’s decision to stay out gained him temporary track position but ultimately could not match the pace of the fresh-tyred Ferraris.

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Charles Leclerc’s emotional team radio message After taking the chequered flag, Charles Leclerc radioed his Ferrari garage with clear relief in his voice. He said: “Lets go! Lets go! Finally, this one feels particularly good. I wish for a bit more normal ending. Hard work paid off, hard times never last, only tough people last.”

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Updated F1 driver standings This result has changed the championship picture. Charles Leclerc moves up to fourth place with 108 points. Hamilton climbs to third on 147 points, while Russell holds second with 154 points. Kimi Antonelli remains the leader on 179 points, though his advantage has narrowed slightly.

1. Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) - 179

2. George Russell (Mercedes) - 154

3. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) - 147

4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 108

5. Lando Norris (McLaren) - 97

6. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - 82

7. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 76

8. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) - 52

9. Pierre Gasly (Alpine F1 Team) - 42

10. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) - 39

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.