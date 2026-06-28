F1 standings: George Russell wins 2026 Austrian Grand Prix in composed Red Bull Ring performance

George Russell boosted his Formula 1 title bid by winning the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver started from pole position and held off a late challenge from Max Verstappen to secure his seventh career victory. Kimi Antonelli finished third, extending his championship lead to 40 points.
The Red Bull Ring delivered an exciting race full of recovery drives, close battles and strategic decisions over 71 laps.
George Russell made a clean start and controlled the early stages of the race. He built a solid lead while Max Verstappen recovered strongly from his qualifying crash, climbing through the field. Kimi Antonelli had a difficult beginning, running wide several times, but stayed in contention for the podium.
Max Verstappen engaged in several feisty duels with Lewis Hamilton as he fought his way forward. These battles helped him reach second place. After the final pit stops, he closed the gap to George Russell while Kimi Antonelli tried to catch him from behind. The closing laps were tense as the top three pushed hard.
George Russell stayed calm under pressure and crossed the line 1.611 seconds ahead of Verstappen. Antonelli finished just 0.375 seconds behind in third. The result moves Russell up to second in the standings and gives Mercedes a strong 1-3 finish.
2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
3. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
4. Oscar Piastri, McLaren
5. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
6. Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
7. Lando Norris, McLaren
8. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
9. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
10. Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
Racing Bulls scored points through Liam Lawson in ninth and Arvid Lindblad in tenth. Oscar Piastri was fourth for McLaren while Lando Norris took seventh. Ferrari had a tough day with Hamilton fifth and Leclerc eighth.
Lance Stroll retired from the Aston Martin with a suspected ERS issue. Carlos Sainz stopped his Williams on the main straight due to an electrical problem. Cadillac suffered early exits as Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas retired with overheating brakes. Alex Albon and Fernando Alonso finished 17th and 18th.
George Russell's win gives him real momentum in the championship chase. He is now second overall and will take confidence from this performance. Antonelli remains firmly in control with his 40-point lead, but the season is far from over with Verstappen and others still fighting.
Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 171 points
George Russell (Mercedes) – 131 points
Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 125 points
Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 80 points
Lando Norris (McLaren) – 79 points
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 79 points
Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 73 points
Isack Hadjar – 42 points
Pierre Gasly – 41 points
Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 30 points
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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