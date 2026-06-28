Subscribe

F1 standings: George Russell wins 2026 Austrian Grand Prix in composed Red Bull Ring performance

George Russell’s victory narrows the gap to the championship leaders and keeps the title fight wide open with the summer break approaching. The result gives Mercedes valuable momentum heading into the next phase of the season.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated28 Jun 2026, 08:11 PM IST
Winner Mercedes' British driver George Russell celebrates on the podium with the trophy after the Formula One Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring race track in Spielberg, Austria.
Winner Mercedes' British driver George Russell celebrates on the podium with the trophy after the Formula One Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring race track in Spielberg, Austria.(AFP)
AI Quick Read

George Russell boosted his Formula 1 title bid by winning the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver started from pole position and held off a late challenge from Max Verstappen to secure his seventh career victory. Kimi Antonelli finished third, extending his championship lead to 40 points.

Advertisement

The Red Bull Ring delivered an exciting race full of recovery drives, close battles and strategic decisions over 71 laps.

George Russell dominates from pole position

George Russell made a clean start and controlled the early stages of the race. He built a solid lead while Max Verstappen recovered strongly from his qualifying crash, climbing through the field. Kimi Antonelli had a difficult beginning, running wide several times, but stayed in contention for the podium.

Max Verstappen battles Lewis Hamilton before late charge

Max Verstappen engaged in several feisty duels with Lewis Hamilton as he fought his way forward. These battles helped him reach second place. After the final pit stops, he closed the gap to George Russell while Kimi Antonelli tried to catch him from behind. The closing laps were tense as the top three pushed hard.

Advertisement

George Russell holds on for victory in thrilling finish

George Russell stayed calm under pressure and crossed the line 1.611 seconds ahead of Verstappen. Antonelli finished just 0.375 seconds behind in third. The result moves Russell up to second in the standings and gives Mercedes a strong 1-3 finish.

Austrian GP race results

  1. George Russell, Mercedes

2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

3. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

4. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

5. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

6. Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

7. Lando Norris, McLaren

8. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

9. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

10. Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Racing Bulls scored points through Liam Lawson in ninth and Arvid Lindblad in tenth. Oscar Piastri was fourth for McLaren while Lando Norris took seventh. Ferrari had a tough day with Hamilton fifth and Leclerc eighth.

Advertisement

Retirements and disappointments for several teams

Lance Stroll retired from the Aston Martin with a suspected ERS issue. Carlos Sainz stopped his Williams on the main straight due to an electrical problem. Cadillac suffered early exits as Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas retired with overheating brakes. Alex Albon and Fernando Alonso finished 17th and 18th.

What the result means for the F1 title fight

George Russell's win gives him real momentum in the championship chase. He is now second overall and will take confidence from this performance. Antonelli remains firmly in control with his 40-point lead, but the season is far from over with Verstappen and others still fighting.

Updated F1 Drivers’ Championship standings

Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 171 points

George Russell (Mercedes) – 131 points

Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 125 points

Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 80 points

Lando Norris (McLaren) – 79 points

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 79 points

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 73 points

Isack Hadjar – 42 points

Pierre Gasly – 41 points

Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 30 points

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
HomeSportsSports NewsF1 standings: George Russell wins 2026 Austrian Grand Prix in composed Red Bull Ring performance
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts