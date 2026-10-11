F1 result: Max Verstappen seals maiden Singapore Grand Prix win as Kimi Antonelli extends championship lead

Max Verstappen secured his first Singapore Grand Prix victory at Marina Bay on 11 October 2026, converting pole position into a controlled win for Red Bull. The Dutchman finished 7.335 seconds ahead of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari, with championship leader Kimi Antonelli completing the podium in third for Mercedes. The result completed a clean weekend sweep for Verstappen after he had also won the sprint race the previous day.
Max Verstappen defended cleanly into the first corner after a strong start from Charles Leclerc, emerging in the lead and quickly building a gap. Starting on soft tyres for the expected one-stop race, he managed the stint effectively. Mid-race, he switched to mediums during a smooth stop and remained untroubled at the front despite radio communication issues that forced the team to use the pit board. Red Bull told him early: “If we can continue to eke this out, it will only help our cause.” He ultimately finished in 1:42:00.785.
Leclerc held second throughout after staying close early on. He radioed “I think Plan C and opposite to Red Bull” as strategy talks unfolded. The Ferrari driver finished 7.335s adrift, while Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli took third, 24.573s behind the winner.
Most of the field followed a one-stop plan, but strategy differences created action behind the leader. Lewis Hamilton started on mediums and was the first of the frontrunners to pit, emerging on softs. He later reported “We lost two seconds that last lap” while stuck behind Leclerc. Ferrari informed him: “Charles is trying to pick up the pace, he is on Plan C, we are on Plan B.”
Hamilton eventually dropped to sixth after being passed by both Leclerc and Antonelli late on, and he apologised to the team over the radio after the race. Kimi Antonelli, who started fourth, also reported issues, saying “I feel something leaking between my feet.” The team later attributed it to heat soak. He received a black-and-white flag for track limits but recovered to claim the final podium spot.
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished fourth and fifth for McLaren after a clean race following their earlier Sprint collision. Piastri needed a second stop after a slow puncture.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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