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F1 result: Max Verstappen seals maiden Singapore Grand Prix win as Kimi Antonelli extends championship lead

Starting from his first-ever Singapore pole, Max Verstappen led throughout the 62-lap night race on the street circuit. He managed the gap despite Virtual Safety Car interruptions and radio issues that scrambled team message.

Aachal Maniyar
Published11 Oct 2026, 07:40 PM IST
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Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Singapore Grand Prix
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Singapore Grand Prix(REUTERS)
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Max Verstappen secured his first Singapore Grand Prix victory at Marina Bay on 11 October 2026, converting pole position into a controlled win for Red Bull. The Dutchman finished 7.335 seconds ahead of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari, with championship leader Kimi Antonelli completing the podium in third for Mercedes. The result completed a clean weekend sweep for Verstappen after he had also won the sprint race the previous day.

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Max Verstappen leads from lights out

Max Verstappen defended cleanly into the first corner after a strong start from Charles Leclerc, emerging in the lead and quickly building a gap. Starting on soft tyres for the expected one-stop race, he managed the stint effectively. Mid-race, he switched to mediums during a smooth stop and remained untroubled at the front despite radio communication issues that forced the team to use the pit board. Red Bull told him early: “If we can continue to eke this out, it will only help our cause.” He ultimately finished in 1:42:00.785.

Leclerc held second throughout after staying close early on. He radioed “I think Plan C and opposite to Red Bull” as strategy talks unfolded. The Ferrari driver finished 7.335s adrift, while Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli took third, 24.573s behind the winner.

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Strategy battles shape the podium

Most of the field followed a one-stop plan, but strategy differences created action behind the leader. Lewis Hamilton started on mediums and was the first of the frontrunners to pit, emerging on softs. He later reported “We lost two seconds that last lap” while stuck behind Leclerc. Ferrari informed him: “Charles is trying to pick up the pace, he is on Plan C, we are on Plan B.”

Hamilton eventually dropped to sixth after being passed by both Leclerc and Antonelli late on, and he apologised to the team over the radio after the race. Kimi Antonelli, who started fourth, also reported issues, saying “I feel something leaking between my feet.” The team later attributed it to heat soak. He received a black-and-white flag for track limits but recovered to claim the final podium spot.

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Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished fourth and fifth for McLaren after a clean race following their earlier Sprint collision. Piastri needed a second stop after a slow puncture.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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