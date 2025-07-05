F1 the Sport Should Be More Like F1 the Movie

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- When the filmmakers behind the movie F1 decided to make the most authentic motor racing film ever seen, they reached out to Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula One World Drivers' Champion. Hamilton signed on as a producer, and — with his input — the breathtaking, hyper-realistic racing has made the film a hit.

Advertisement

However, F1’s commitment to authenticity isn't absolute. For years, Hamilton has been critical of Formula One over its lack of diversity and gender equality. Rather than depict that reality, Hamilton pushed the producers to hire a cast that reflects 'how [Formula One] should be in the future, or should be now,' he explained in 2023, when the film was still in production.

He got his wish. APX GP, the fictional team at the heart of F1, features prominent roles for women and under-represented groups (alongside Brad Pitt). By any measure, it's far more diverse than any actual team racing in 2025.

So, what about the real-life sport? What’s stopping it from reflecting the vision audiences are seeing in theaters — and how fast can it catch up?

Advertisement

The current lack of diversity is quantifiable. In the history of Formula One, there has been only one Black driver: Lewis Hamilton. And the chances that you’ll find a Black person working in a different role on a racing team are similarly dismal: According to a 2021 report that Hamilton commissioned with the Royal Academy of Engineering, less than 1% of the Formula One workforce came from Black or other ethnic minority backgrounds.

Women have faced their own struggles in the sport. As recently as 2022, women who worked in the series were paid, on average, 20% less than their male counterparts, and comprised only around a third of the workforce. Meanwhile, the last female driver to score points in a Formula One race, Lella Lombardi, did so in 1975.

Advertisement

As with any organization with an entrenched history of discrimination, the causes of Formula One’s disparities are complex and varied. But like other motorsports, much of the problem comes down to the cost of participation.

Go-karting is the starting point for most racing careers, and it isn't cheap. Last year, the Washington Post reported that parents can pay as much as $10,000 to participate in elite-level karting competitions scouted by Formula One. The children (kids can start as soon as they can fit in a kart) who show talent and — this part is key — can afford it, advance to the next rung of competition, F4, which might cost as much as $325,000 for a year of racing. The next two steps — F2 and F3 — require millions.

Advertisement

In theory, an aspiring teenager can hustle for sponsors to pay these costs. In reality, though, family wealth and pre-existing connections to Formula One are all but necessary pre-requisites to getting on the ladder, much less attracting the attention of sponsors.

Those who battle the financial odds often find themselves running up against other institutional barriers. For example, a 2023 report on women in motor sports found that sponsors are reluctant to invest in promising female drivers because there hasn't been a record of other women succeeding behind the wheel.

Of course, representation does more than just soothe the nerves of sponsors. If a child (or an adult!) can identify with someone participating in a sport, that child is all the more likely to seek a role in it. Without such role models, cycles perpetuate.

Advertisement

In earlier decades, Formula One could prosper on the basis of exciting races and an atmosphere of (mostly) European exclusivity. But in recent years, fans — especially new fans — want deeper insights into the personalities and storylines that define a season. Social media provides that content, as do documentaries like Netflix's hit series Drive to Survive. But to really engage fans and make the sport more relatable, Formula One needs a cast as diverse as the F1 movie it helped make.

To its credit, the sport is steering in the right direction. Last year, it adopted a new diversity and inclusion charter (even as pushback against DEI became prevalent in the US, a key growth market). It's also making a concerted effort to fund the development of women drivers, and to raise their visibility. Perhaps most importantly, it's established engineering scholarships to help students from under-represented backgrounds establish careers in the sport.

Advertisement

None of these efforts will, on their own, diversify a sport rooted in European wealth and an image of exclusivity. Doing so will require that Formula One view diversity as a long-term commitment, not just a PR gesture as it has in the past. But if the series sticks with it, especially against political headwinds, it can make one of the world's most elite sports more welcoming and — if the success of F1 is any indication — even more popular.Elsewhere in Bloomberg Opinion:

This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Adam Minter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering the business of sports. He is the author, most recently, of “Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale.'

Advertisement

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion