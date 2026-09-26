Faizon Brandon injury update: Tennessee QB returns vs Texas after shoulder scare

Neyland Stadium went quiet early in the second quarter Saturday when Tennessee true freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon stayed down after a designed run. Trainers reached him quickly. He walked off with his arm tucked, went straight into the medical tent, and left No. 13 Tennessee without its starter in a 10-3 hole against No. 1 Texas.
Minutes later, the five-star freshman put his helmet back on, threw on the sideline, and returned for the next series. His first pass after coming back was complete. The scare was real. The afternoon was not over.