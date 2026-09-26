Faizon Brandon injury update: Tennessee QB returns vs Texas after shoulder scare

Faizon Brandon stayed in the tent for several minutes while his shoulder was checked. When he emerged, he put the helmet on and began throwing on the sideline.

Aachal Maniyar
Published26 Sep 2026, 11:09 PM IST
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Faizon Brandon injury update
Faizon Brandon injury update(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Neyland Stadium went quiet early in the second quarter Saturday when Tennessee true freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon stayed down after a designed run. Trainers reached him quickly. He walked off with his arm tucked, went straight into the medical tent, and left No. 13 Tennessee without its starter in a 10-3 hole against No. 1 Texas.

Minutes later, the five-star freshman put his helmet back on, threw on the sideline, and returned for the next series. His first pass after coming back was complete. The scare was real. The afternoon was not over.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

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