FanCode onboards Ravi Shastri as brand ambassador

FanCode onboards Ravi Shastri as brand ambassador1 min read . 04:46 PM IST
- Shastri to headline its maiden television ad campaign for the India tour of the West Indies
Former team India coach and cricketer Ravi Shastri has been appointed the new brand ambassador for FanCode, a live content, sports statistics and e-commerce marketplace.
Shastri will lead the upcoming campaigns for India’s tour of the West Indies, and ECB’s The Hundred, a 100-ball cricket tournament involving eight men’s and eight women’s teams located in major cities across England and Wales.
The Team India bilateral series which begins at the end of July will be the only digital company to host it. The India tour of the West Indies will be played during India’s prime time.
Yannick Colaco, co-founder of the company said, “We are delighted to have Ravi Shastri onboard as our brand ambassador. He is one of few sports personalities who has experienced success as a player, a coach and a broadcast analyst, and this has helped him develop a deep connection with casual and die-hard sports fans alike."
Ravi Shastri said, “Sports are always believed to bring people closer. I can now watch a live cricket match right from the ongoing Jharkhand T20, Vitality Blast, to a premier India tour of the West Indies upcoming in July. I’m elated to join them in this journey of democratising sports for fans in India."
The company has partnered with domestic and international sports leagues and associations across multiple sports including the West Indies, Afghanistan, Ireland and Zimbabwe cricket boards; with the Bangladesh board for the Bangladesh Premier League; a four-year deal with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for The Hundred; ICC Pathway Events; the J League in football; Major League Baseball; and FIFA qualifiers for the African, North and Central American, and Caribbean regions, among others.