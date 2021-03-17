Fantasy gaming platforms to cash in on IPL

Baazi Games-owned fantasy cricket portal BalleBaazi.com said it has introduced a new format, “Second Innings Fantasy", which will allow players to create teams till the second innings starts. “Now users will get two chances to win in the same match. We have also added a chat section in the private league where users will now be able to chat and discuss the game with friends and family," Saurabh Chopra, chief executive, BalleBaazi.com, said. It seeks to add 3 million new users to its existing 5.5 million this IPL season and to expand social media presence by 60-70%.