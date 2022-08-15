How Indian athletes stepped out of cricket’s shadow

On 11 August, 2008, Abhinav Bindra shot down the last of the barriers as he clinched India’s first individual gold medal in Olympics. An intense man, Bindra was a picture of stillness as he scored a near-perfect 10.8 on his last shot to win the 10m air rifle event. “Abhinav won the gold and it created that hope that we can do it," says Deepthi Boppaiah of Go Sports Foundation, a non-profit organisation established in the same year. Bindra was not the only winner at Beijing. Vijender Singh won a bronze, the country’s first medal in boxing, and Sushil Kumar a bronze in wrestling to take the tally to three medals.