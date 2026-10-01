‘Fate denied me Asian Games gold’: Ancy Sojan accepts long jump silver as a ‘reward for hard work in 2026’

Ancy Sojan said ‘tiredness’ and ‘fate’ conspired to deny her a maiden Asian Games gold medal by just two centimetres. Having led the field with consummate ease, India’s top high jumper was relegated to second position by China’s Yingying Huang, who jumped to 6.55 metres at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium on a rainy evening on Sunday.

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Mengyi Tan of China took the bronze with a leap of 6.46m. Ancy battled fatigue and a slippery track in her last three jumps that would finally prove decisive. In an exclusive interaction with SAI Media, Ancy said: “I was leading and was praying to God not to let me down.

Also Read | Who is Ancy Sojan? Indian athlete claims second Asian Games long jump silver

"I thought 6:55 is nothing and I was trying for 6:60-plus but that didn’t happen. Unfortunately, it was not my day and I had no choice but to accept my fate. The Asian Games silver is a reward for the hard work I put in this season. It was a very long season and I have learnt a lot. I fought hard and gave my 100% at Aichi-Nagoya but it was not my day,” said Ancy.

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How 2026 has been for Ancy Sojan? For Ancy, 2026 has been a fabulous year. Starting with a bronze at the Asian indoor championships, the 25-year-old from Thrissur, Kerala, ended with her second Asian Games silver. A major milestone came when Ancy produced a remarkable 6.88m at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, breaking Anju Bobby George’s 22-year-old Indian national record of 6.83m.

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World championship medallist Anju was trackside when Ancy and Shaili Singh competed at Aichi-Nagoya. “She came and gave me tips how to extend my landing. She encouraged me a lot and I really enjoyed that,” said Ancy. She has been a Target Olympics Podium Scheme athlete since 2021.

She made the headlines with a long jump silver medal at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games. Given her current form, Ancy was tipped to change the colour of her medal this time in Japan.

“Mentally, I was prepared that the Chinese will give me tough competition. Then when I came here it was raining. I had to find a solution under the circumstances. Being an Indian Navy person, it’s not in me to give up. I told myself that I will fight till the end. I was completely pressure free but probably my body was not supporting in the last three jumps,” said Ancy.

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Also Read | Ancy Sojan breaks iconic Anju Bobby George national record after 22 years

Ancy Sojan hits back at critics Earlier, Ancy slammed cyber attacks over her jewellery and hairstyle, saying her appearance is a matter of personal comfort and confidence. Comments on Ancy's hair braids, eye makeup and jewellery have surfaced in the comment sections of social media posts congratulating her on winning the silver medal in long jump.

Criticising the attacks, Ancy said such remarks were "nonsense" and that people associated with sports would not make such comments. "These attacks are being made from fake IDs. They do not have the courage to say such things from their own accounts," she told a TV channel.

"How many international athletes compete wearing neck chains? These people do not even have that much awareness," Ancy said. She said she had broken Anju Bobby George's national record while wearing a necklace and that it was part of her confidence.

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"I used to compete wearing bangles during my school days. I enjoyed hearing the sound of the bangles. I had earlier cut my hair for competitions. Now, this is convenient for me. I will not be discouraged by any of this," she said. Ancy also said those criticising her did not even know the event in which she had won the medal. "Even if you do not respect my hard work, do not insult it. This would not happen in any other country," she said.

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