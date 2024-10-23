Father and son: LeBron and Bronny James make NBA history as a duo

James père et fils, ages 39 and 20, numbers 23 and 9, entering seasons 22 and 1, jointly entered the game with four minutes left in the second quarter and the Lakers up by 16. It was a brief cameo for Bronny—a little less than three minutes in a game the Lakers eventually won 110-103. The only near father-son highlight happened when a driving LeBron flipped his son a perfect pass for a 3-point shot, which he sadly bricked. Oh well. (In the sure-to-come movie, it will be a swish.)