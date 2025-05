FC Goa wins Kalinga Super Cup title, defeats Jamshedpur FC 3-0

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 4 (ANI): FC Goa defeated Jamshedpur FC with a 3-0 win to clinch the 2025 Super Cup title at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Borja Herrera led the charge with a brilliant brace, while Dejan Drazic added the finishing touch on a night.

The victory marked FC Goa's first trophy under head coach Manolo Marquez, whose chapter at the club came to an end in the perfect manner. It was Goa's second Super Cup title overall, making them the first club to win the tournament twice. The result also secured their qualification for the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 as they will return to an Asian club competition after four years, an AIFF release read.

The match was billed as a battle between FC Goa's attacking firepower and Jamshedpur's unbreached defence, yet by full-time, it was clear which side had stamped its authority. Jamshedpur, known for their compact shape and counter-attacking style, and having not conceded a single goal until the final, simply couldn't cope with Goa's expansive play, it added.

While Jamshedpur did show some early promise, Javier Hernandez forcing a sharp save from Hrithik Tiwari in the third minute, the momentum quickly swung in Goa's favour. With Aakash Sangwan and Dejan Drazic tearing down the wings and Carl McHugh and Borja pulling the strings in midfield, Goa dominated both possession and territory, the release stated.

The opener arrived in the 23rd minute. Sangwan made a blistering run down the left and unleashed a powerful drive that Albino Gomes could only parry. Borja was first to the rebound -- his first shot was blocked, but he coolly slotted the second into the roof of the net. Jamshedpur's best chance came late in the first half when Lazar Cirkovic's header rattled the crossbar, but their lack of attacking thrust was evident throughout, it added.

FC Goa doubled their lead in the 51st minute with a moment of brilliance. Borja, picking the ball up near midfield, surged forward and unleashed a ferocious 25-yard strike that arrowed into the top corner, leaving Gomes helpless.

Khalid Jamil's men tried to claw their way back, with Jordan Murray setting up Javier Siverio, but the forward blasted over from close range, AIFF statement said.