Federer beats Ronaldo, Messi to become highest earning sports athlete

Roger Federer is the highest paid sports superstar in 2020 according a list of highest earning celebrities released by Forbes.

The 20-time grand slam winner won a total of $106 million in the year. The tennis great earned $6 Million prize money while $100 million was his income from endorsement and deals.

The 38-year-old was roped in by Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo in 2018 for a 10-year period in a deal worth $3300 million. Some of Federer’s other sponsors include Credit Suisse Group and Mercedes-Benz.

Second on the list of highest paid athletes in world is Cristiano Ronaldo who earned a cool $105 million with $60 million coming from winnings and salary while the other $45 million came from endorsements. Perhaps the most recognizable face in any walk of life currently, The Juventus forward has close to 222 million Instagram followers and earned near enough $2 million from the social media website in the two months period of 12 March to 14 may when Europe saw strict lockdown all across. Some of the Ronaldo’s famous sponsors are Nike and Herbalife.

Ronaldo’s long time rival for the best player ever to play the beautiful game Lionel Messi is third on the list with earnings of $104 million. While his onetime team mate Neymar is fourth on the list with earnings of $95.5 million.

Basketball players LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are the next three on the list of players who made the most money in 2020. Tiger Woods is eighth.

First female on the list is Japan’s Naomi Osaka and she earned $37.4 million.

The only Indian on the list is Virat Kohli who earned $26 million, $24 million of which were from endorsements. The Team India skipper is 66th on the list.

