Federer beats Ronaldo, Messi to become highest earning sports athlete

Second on the list of highest paid athletes in world is Cristiano Ronaldo who earned a cool $105 million with $60 million coming from winnings and salary while the other $45 million came from endorsements. Perhaps the most recognizable face in any walk of life currently, The Juventus forward has close to 222 million Instagram followers and earned near enough $2 million from the social media website in the two months period of 12 March to 14 may when Europe saw strict lockdown all across. Some of the Ronaldo’s famous sponsors are Nike and Herbalife.