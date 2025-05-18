Federico Bernardeschi vaults Toronto FC past CF Montreal

Federico Bernardeschi and Theo Corbeanu each scored a brace on Saturday afternoon, leading the visiting Toronto FC to a dominating 6-1 victory over CF Montreal.

Tyrese Spicer and Ola Brynhildsen also scored for the Reds, who won for the second time in five matches (2-3-0).

Toronto (3-7-4, 13 points) improved to 17-14-5 in 36 all-time meetings against Montreal. Toronto is also 9-5-1in 15 visits to Montreal.

Giacomo Vrioni responded for Montreal (1-9-4, 7 points), which had its stretch of two straight matches with a point snapped. Montreal remains in search of its first home victory of the season (0-3-2).

Leading 3-0, Bernardeschi curled his shot from the top of the area past a diving Sebastian Breza in the 55th minute for his second of the match and his eighth career goal against Montreal.

Vrioni got Montreal on the board in the 64th minute, tapping in a Luca Petrasso cross for his second of the season.

Two minutes later, Toronto restored its four-goal lead as Corbeanu put his left-footed strike from the penalty spot past Breza.

Corbeanu added his second of the match, tipping a Bernardeschi through ball up and over Breza in the 91st minute.

Toronto opened the scoring in the 14th minute as Spicer got past Montreal defender Jalen Neal and then out-ran Caden Clark before beating Breza with a left-footed strike.

Montreal defender Joel Waterman was sent off with a straight red in the 21st minute for his hard foul on Brynhildsen. Bernardeschi put the ensuing free kick just to the left of the goal.

The Italian doubled the Reds' lead in the 30th minute, taking a through ball from Deybi Flores and putting a right-footed strike far side past Breza.

Brynhildsen gave the visitors a 3-0 lead, one-touching a cross from Maxime Dominguez for his first career MLS goal in the 33rd minute.

Toronto FC and CF Montreal meet again on Aug. 30 in Toronto to complete the regular-season series.