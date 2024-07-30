’Feeling really proud’: Manu Bhakar reacts after becoming 1st Indian woman to win 2 Olympic medals in Paris

India's ace shooter Manu Bhaker scripted history on 30 July by becoming the first Indian female athlete to win two Olympic medals in a single edition.

Bhakar on Tuesday won another bronze medal in the 10 m air pistol mixed team as she teamed up with Sarabjot Singh as they defeated the South Korean pair of Wonho Lee and Ye Jin Oh by a margin of 16-10 in the bronze medal playoff match.

The 22-year-old Bhaker expressed her happiness and said she feels very proud of her performance in Paris Olympics 2024.

“I’m feeling really proud and there is lot of gratitude, thanks for all the blessings and love,” Bhakar said after winning India’s second medal in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

“Actually we can’t control (what the rivals will do), we can do what is in our hand, me and my partner thought let’s just try our best and we will keep fighting till the end. I really feel proud that I performed so well,” she added.

According to details, Bhakar is the fourth Indian after Norman Pritchard, Sushil Kumar and PV Sindhu who won two medals in the Olympics.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Manu-Sarabjot duo for their achievement at the Paris Olympics 2024, saying, “Our shooters continue to make us proud!”

“Congratulations to@realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #Olympics. Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted,” PM Modi said.

Earlier on 28 July, Bhakar opened India's medal account in Paris as she won the bronze medal in the women’s 10 m air pistol event.

Meanwhile, Bhakar now have a chance to win three medals in a single edition of Olympics when she participates in the 25-metre air pistol event.