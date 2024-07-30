Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  'Feeling really proud': Manu Bhakar reacts after becoming 1st Indian woman to win 2 Olympic medals in Paris

'Feeling really proud': Manu Bhakar reacts after becoming 1st Indian woman to win 2 Olympic medals in Paris

Livemint

  • Bhakar on Tuesday won another bronze medal in the 10 m air pistol mixed team as she teamed up with Sarabjot Singh as they defeated the South Korean pair of Wonho Lee and Ye Jin Oh.

Bronze medalist India's Manu Bhaker, poses on the podium at the end of the 10m air pistol women's Final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Chateauroux Shooting Centre on July 28, 2024.

India's ace shooter Manu Bhaker scripted history on 30 July by becoming the first Indian female athlete to win two Olympic medals in a single edition.

Bhakar on Tuesday won another bronze medal in the 10 m air pistol mixed team as she teamed up with Sarabjot Singh as they defeated the South Korean pair of Wonho Lee and Ye Jin Oh by a margin of 16-10 in the bronze medal playoff match.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The 22-year-old Bhaker expressed her happiness and said she feels very proud of her performance in Paris Olympics 2024.

“I’m feeling really proud and there is lot of gratitude, thanks for all the blessings and love," Bhakar said after winning India’s second medal in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

“Actually we can’t control (what the rivals will do), we can do what is in our hand, me and my partner thought let’s just try our best and we will keep fighting till the end. I really feel proud that I performed so well," she added.

According to details, Bhakar is the fourth Indian after Norman Pritchard, Sushil Kumar and PV Sindhu who won two medals in the Olympics.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Manu-Sarabjot duo for their achievement at the Paris Olympics 2024, saying, “Our shooters continue to make us proud!"

“Congratulations to@realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #Olympics. Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted," PM Modi said.

Earlier on 28 July, Bhakar opened India's medal account in Paris as she won the bronze medal in the women’s 10 m air pistol event.

Meanwhile, Bhakar now have a chance to win three medals in a single edition of Olympics when she participates in the 25-metre air pistol event.

With agency inputs.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!