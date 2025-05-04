Fernando Tatis Jr. uses legs to lift Padres over Pirates in ninth

Fernando Tatis Jr. doubled to lead off the ninth, swiped third and scored on a wild pitch to lift the San Diego Padres to a 2-1 comeback win over the host Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night.

Tatis Jr.'s heroics followed a game-tying solo homer by Manny Machado in the seventh inning off Pirates starter Bailey Falter that propelled the Padres to their fourth consecutive victory and eighth in a row over Pittsburgh.

Just one day after being hit by a pitch, causing a contusion on his left forearm, Tatis Jr. started in right field and hit in his usual leadoff spot.

After hitting his double in the ninth off David Bednar (0-3), Tatis Jr. stole third. He then took a chance on a Bednar pitch that bounced and was blocked by catcher Joey Bart, bounding only a couple of feet away. Tatis Jr. got a great jump down the line and just sneaked under Bart's tag. The play was reviewed and the original call was upheld to give San Diego its eventual winning margin.

Closer Robert Suarez walked Oneil Cruz with one out in the bottom of the ninth. Bryan Reynolds followed with a line drive, but it went right to Machado at third and he fired to first to double up Cruz and end the game. Suarez recorded his MLB-leading 13th save.

Cruz walked four times and drove in the Pirates' lone run with an RBI single in the second that scored Alexander Canario.

The game began late after a one-hour, 42-minute weather delay.

The Pirates lost their third in a row and failed to take advantage of numerous scoring opportunities, leaving 10 runners on base. Pittsburgh squandered a stellar start from Falter, who allowed one run on two hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out six.

Padres starter Randy Vasquez gave up one run on six hits over five innings, struck out three and walked five. But San Diego's bullpen was stellar once again as Yuki Matsui, Alek Jacob, Jason Adam (3-0) and Suarez did not allow a hit over the final four innings.

The Pirates placed infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa (right hamstring strain) on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to May 1) and selected the contract of right-hander Tanner Rainey to the 26-man roster. Right-handed pitcher Justin Lawrence (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

The Padres recalled catcher Luis Campusano from Triple-A El Paso and optioned infielder/outfielder Connor Joe to El Paso.