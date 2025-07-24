FIDE Women's World Cup: Koneru Humpy gets better of China’s Tingjie Lei, sets Divya Deshmukh date in all-India final

India's Koneru Humpy outclassed China’s Tingjie Lei in a thrilling comeback to storm into the final of the FIDE Women’s World Cup on Thursday to set up a summit clash date with compatriot Divya Deshmukh on Thursday. Both Humpy and Tingjie fought hard in eight games but it was the Indian grandmaster who won 5-3 in the semifinal.

In the first two classical games in the semifinal, Humpy and Tingjie played long-fought draws, where no player gained advantage, thus forcing them to tie-breaks, which were played as Rapid games.

The scoreline didn't change as the first two games in Rapid were draws. It was the third Rapid game that saw the Chinese GM found her groove as she capitalised on a blunder from Humpy in the endgame.

However, Humpy counterattacked Tingjie with her white pieces to earn a commanding win against Tingjie and tie up the match 3-3. Meanwhile, the Indian upped her game in Blitz.

Despite several blunders in her first game, Humpy held her nerve to brush aside the Tingjie challenge to take a 4-3 lead. In the final game, Humpy found confidence, playing with black pieces to win the game and seal a place in the final with a 5-3 scoreline.

Divya Deshmukh qualifies for women's Candidates Earlier. India's rising chess star, IM Divya Deshmukh, continued her sensational run at the FIDE Women's World Cup, defeating China's GM Tan Zhongyi in their second game to seal her place in the final.

With this victory, the 19-year-old not only secures a spot in the final of the prestigious event but also earns a coveted Grandmaster norm and qualifies for the next Women's Candidates Tournament, a major step forward in her career.