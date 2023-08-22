FIDE World Cup final: 1st match of chess tournament between India’s Praggnanandhaa and Norway's Carlsen ends in draw

FIDE World Cup final: 1st match of chess tournament between India’s Praggnanandhaa and Norway's Carlsen ends in draw1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 08:50 PM IST
Both the grandmasters will continue their play in the second game of the two-match classical series of the FIDE World Cup final on Wednesday
The first match of the final of the FIDE World Cup chess tournament between India’s grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and Norway's Magnus Carlsen has ended in a draw after 35 moves in Baku, Azerbaijan on Tuesday.
