FIFA and Reliance Industries-backed RISE Worldwide have announced the launch of the sports documentary ‘Maitanam’ – for its newly launched digital streaming platform - FIFA+ in India. The documentary will become a part of FIFA+ Originals and will be made available globally, the company said.

With this documentary, the sports management firm said it shines a light on the ‘beautiful game’ as it is played in the country. The 40-minute documentary shows six stories from Kerala where football is a way of life. The docu-film is now streaming worldwide on the FIFA+.

Maitanam, the Malayalam word that means ‘ground’ or, by extension, stadium, is an ode to Kerala’s passion and attempts to capture the Malayali passion for the sport, and also its ubiquity in the state, it said.

From Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur, the documentary covers diverse terrains, meeting priests that play barefoot, a women’s team that has been making waves in overseas competitions, little girls training under nonagenarians; and a football commentator whose passion for the game is manifested in anecdotes.

Andrew Whitelaw - commissioning editor & APAC content lead for FIFA+ said, “FIFA+ Originals are aimed at millions of sports fans across the globe. These films throw up unique perspectives on how football is played across geographies and cultures and the place the game commands in the hearts of fans."

James Rego, head of broadcast & production at RISE Worldwide said, “We thank FIFA for extending this opportunity to showcase the passion for football in parts of India. We are humbled and privileged to bring to the world the extraordinary sway of football across the local grounds and lanes in Kerala in our documentary. We take great pleasure in partnering with them and look forward to showcasing our production expertise as we connect with billions of football fans across the world."

As per GroupM’s report ‘Sporting Nation in The Making’, the size of the Indian sports industry spends is estimated to have surpassed ₹9,500 crore in 2021.