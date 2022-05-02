Fifa+ launches first Indian sports documentary ‘Maitanam’

James Rego, head of broadcast & production at RISE Worldwide said, “We thank FIFA for extending this opportunity to showcase the passion for football in parts of India. We are humbled and privileged to bring to the world the extraordinary sway of football across the local grounds and lanes in Kerala in our documentary. We take great pleasure in partnering with them and look forward to showcasing our production expertise as we connect with billions of football fans across the world."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}