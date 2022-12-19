With Argentina winning FIFA World Cup title on Sunday, star footballer Lionel Messi was overjoyed and celebrated with his teammates. One of his video went viral on the internet in which Messi is seen dancing with the World Cup trophy on a table inside the dressing room.

ESPNFC has posted the video on its official Twitter handle and credited Messi's teammate Nicolas Otamendi for the clip.

"LIONEL MESSI JUMPING ON THE TABLE IN THE DRESSING ROOM," ESPNFC captioned the video on the microblogging site.

LIONEL MESSI JUMPING ON THE TABLE IN THE DRESSING ROOM 😂



Hundreds of fan erupted in celebrations on the streets of the City of Joy, Kolkata as Messi Lionel Messi entered folklore with Argentina's historic win at the FIFA World Cup.

Swarms of Argentina and Messi fans gathered at the Shree Bhoomi Sporting Club in Bidhannagar to watch the World Cup final.

As Gonzalo Montiel scored the winning penalty for Argentina, making the score 4-2 in its favour, the whole club erupted in cheers, with slogans of 'Messi...Messi...' and 'Vamos Argentina' rent the air.

“I don't have any words to express my feelings right now. We all have been waiting to see this happen for a long time. This was Messi's last World Cup and we all wanted him to lift the World Cup," One of the Argentina fans told ANI.

Messi scored two goals and then another in a shootout as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties Sunday to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.

Before the final, a fan (@josepolanco10) posted a tweet that quickly gained popularity on social media. This tweet was created on 31 March, 2015. He had predicted in the tweet that Messi and Argentina would win the World Cup on December 18, 2022.

Messi, 35, has collected seven Ballon d'Or awards for the best player in the world, but his last trip to the World Cup final had ended in the bitter disappointment of defeat to Germany in 2014.

(With inputs from agencies)