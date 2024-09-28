Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  FIFA suspends Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez for two World Cup Qualifying matches in October. Here's why

FIFA suspends Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez for two World Cup Qualifying matches in October. Here's why

AP

  • Emiliano Martínez of Argentina has been suspended for two World Cup qualifying matches by FIFA

Jun 29, 2024; Miami, FL, USA; Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez (23) looks on against Peru in the first half during the Copa America group stage at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Argentina's soccer association (AFA) said on Friday that FIFA suspended goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez for two matches of South American World Cup qualifying in October.

The decision rules out the 32-year-old from official games in the round-robin competition against Venezuela and Bolivia on October 10 and 15.

AFA said in a statement that FIFA's disciplinary commission sanctioned Martínez due to incidents in two World Cup qualifying matches against Chile and Colombia earlier this month. The soccer body did not describe which incidents led to the punishment.

Martínez made an obscene gesture after his team's 3-0 win against Chile by holding the Copa America trophy close to his genitals, as he did after the South American team lifted the World Cup title in Qatar in the end of 2022.

Later, he slapped a local cameraman after Argentina's 2-1 defeat against Colombia in Barranquilla.

Argentina's soccer body said it “absolutely disagrees" with FIFA's decision.

Argentina leads South American World Cup qualifying with 18 points after eight games, followed by Colombia (16) and Uruguay (15).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!