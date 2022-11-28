FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil defeats Switzerland by 1-0 despite Neymar's absence

Casemiro made sure Group G leaders Brazil qualified for the last 16 with a game to spare by netting the only goal of the match in the 83rd minute at Stadium 974

Brazil overcame the absence of Neymar to beat Switzerland 1-0 and advance to the round of the 16 of the World Cup on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brazil overcame the absence of Neymar to beat Switzerland 1-0 and advance to the round of the 16 of the World Cup on Monday.

Casemiro scored in the 83rd minute with a shot from inside the area to put Brazil in the last 16 with a match to spare in Group G.

Casemiro scored in the 83rd minute with a shot from inside the area to put Brazil in the last 16 with a match to spare in Group G.

Brazil striker Neymar stayed at the team’s hotel treating a right ankle injury sustained in the opener in Qatar. Team doctors have not yet given a timetable on his return — or said if he will return at all. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brazil striker Neymar stayed at the team’s hotel treating a right ankle injury sustained in the opener in Qatar. Team doctors have not yet given a timetable on his return — or said if he will return at all. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The win gave Brazil six points from two matches, leaving Switzerland with three. Serbia and Cameroon, which drew 3-3 earlier Monday, have point each. {{name}} {{#items}} {{#premiumStory}} {{/premiumStory}} {{{headline}}}

The win gave Brazil six points from two matches, leaving Switzerland with three. Serbia and Cameroon, which drew 3-3 earlier Monday, have point each.

Switzerland needs a win in the last match against Serbia to guarantee its spot in the next stage. A draw may be enough depending on the match between Brazil and Cameroon.

Switzerland needs a win in the last match against Serbia to guarantee its spot in the next stage. A draw may be enough depending on the match between Brazil and Cameroon. {{name}} {{#items}} {{#premiumStory}} {{/premiumStory}} {{{headline}}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.