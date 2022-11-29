FIFA World Cup 2022: Bruno Fernandes scores twice to take Portugal to knockouts

FIFA World Cup 2022: Bruno Fernandes scores twice to take Portugal to knockouts3 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 06:01 AM IST
Bruno Fernandes scores twice to take Portugal to the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup 20222.
A second half brace from a stunning Bruno Fernandes fired Portugal into the last 16 of the World Cup on Monday to join France and Brazil, after a 2-0 win that outclassed an uninspiring Uruguay given little chance to get into the match.