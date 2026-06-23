Midnight munchies, empty bars: FIFA World Cup has flipped India’s food & beverage game

FIFA World Cup’s post-midnight timings mean it's not party time for India's high-street bars.
FIFA World Cup’s post-midnight timings mean it's not party time for India's high-street bars.
The tournament this year, hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, has had a mixed impact on food and beverage players in India. The late timings have been a dampener on bars that hoped to make the most of one of the world’s biggest sporting events. However, it may be a boon for food delivery companies and hotels with higher demand from fans who watch the matches in their homes and hotel rooms.
The tournament this year, hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, has had a mixed impact on food and beverage players in India. The late timings have been a dampener on bars that hoped to make the most of one of the world’s biggest sporting events. However, it may be a boon for food delivery companies and hotels with higher demand from fans who watch the matches in their homes and hotel rooms.
For quick service restaurants, the tournament has added momentum to an already growing late-night consumption trend. Wow! Momo co-founder Sagar Daryani said late night has become almost as important as lunch over the past 18 months. The World Cup has added a 12-15% jump to late-night orders on weekends and during marquee fixtures so far compared to regular weekends.
“We are seeing a positive impact, particularly during marquee fixtures. What has also worked extremely well for us is the launch of our new 4-in-1 pack, which we introduced keeping group eating and celebrations in mind and FIFA seasons in mind,” Daryani said, referring to a 20-piece, 28 combo offer for customers.
The strongest traction comes during the Argentina, Brazil and England matches, with weekend games driving the biggest spikes. Weekday fixtures have remained relatively average, he said.
The FIFA World Cup started on 11 June, with the final scheduled in New Jersey on 19 July. It features 48 teams and 104 matches in total, making it significantly larger than previous editions. Most matches start at 12:30 am India time with the last game slotted for 7:30 am, although some were played at 10:30 pm.
Knockout rounds
Hospitality executives expect the biggest demand spikes in India during the knockout rounds, when marquee fixtures and weekend scheduling are likely to drive higher viewership, late-night food deliveries and premium hospitality spending. The knockout round of 32 starts on 28 June.
In Hyderabad, Spero Patisserie & Boulangerie is catering to late-night football fans, while in Mumbai, sandwich outlet Panino India is running a campaign around the World Cup.
The Indian interest in football has shown up in early viewership data. Tournament broadcaster Zee Entertainment said the opening weekend of FIFA World Cup 2026 attracted more than 100 million viewers across its digital, television and social media platforms.
For bars, the story is different. The Beer Cafe founder Rahul Singh said the time difference has limited opportunities for watch parties. Sports otherwise is a big draw for its patrons.
“Unfortunately, we have seen that the time zone issue means no watch parties as the first match begins at 12.30 am, all of that is beyond normal hours,” he said, adding that the chain was instead exploring re-runs with special beer offers.
Hospitality executives said the 2026 tournament lacks the timing advantage of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, when matches were held during prime-time evening slots in India, helping drive larger audiences and stronger out-of-home viewing.
More challenging
“From a sales perspective, Qatar 2022 was arguably the ideal World Cup for India, with most matches coinciding with prime dining and drinking hours,” said Singh of The Beer Cafe.
Singh expects fan engagement and outlet traffic to pick up significantly towards the end of the tournament, when both the stake and the spectacle are at their highest.
“We have had a great April-June quarter so far for beer sales, but we can't say any spurt in business has come from additional or bulk sales of our beer for match screenings,” said Shantanu Upadhyay, co-founder and CEO of Kati Patang, a beer company.
“It’s still early days, but this one seems to be lower business overall as timings are a bit off for Indian viewers and many matches are in the early morning hours. We will wait to see what happens in the knockout stages, though,” added Daryani of Wow! Momo.
While standalone bars have not been able to convert football fever into consistent business, premium hotel venues have been playing a different game altogether. For many upscale properties, the tournament has become less about mass footfall and more about attracting a niche audience willing to spend on curated experiences, particularly when match schedules align with Indian viewing habits.
At The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, football screenings have emerged as a social occasion rather than a conventional sports-viewing event. Outlets have drawn groups of fans looking for a comfortable setting to watch key fixtures, combining the excitement of live football with premium food and beverage offerings. Late nights aren’t an issue as hotel bars are open for 24 hours in most cases.
Saurabh Sahni, hotel manager at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, said timing has been the biggest determinant of turnout. Late evening matches have generated stronger engagement, while fixtures in the early hours have seen lower participation.
Change in behaviour
Consumer behaviour has also changed, with football audiences at premium venues leaning towards crafted cocktails and premium beverages rather than traditional drinking occasions. Match nights have encouraged longer dwell times and group-based social occasions, with guests arriving with friends and colleagues and extending their stay through the match, contributing to higher food and beverage spends.
Consumption has moved indoors rather than into restaurants and bars. At voco Amritsar, director of food and beverages Siddhant Arora said late-night football has not led to a significant rise in restaurant footfall. However, in-room dining and minibar consumption has increased as guests prefer watching games in their rooms.
“Marquee matches tend to drive higher engagement and can lead to an estimated 15-20% increase in demand across hospitality touchpoints on select match days,” Arora said.
Conrad Bengaluru has seen an 8-10% increase in in-room dining and minibar sales during high-profile matches.
Mint reached out to Zomato parent Eternal and rival Swiggy for details of delivery patterns during matches but did not hear from them till publishing time.