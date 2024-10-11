Fifa World Cup 2026 qualifiers schedule in October: When and where to watch in India, full match details and more

FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers continue with key matches in October 2024. Iran vs Qatar will occur at a neutral site due to security issues. Argentina drew with Venezuela, while Brazil won against Chile, enhancing their positions in the qualifying standings.

Livemint
Updated11 Oct 2024, 04:28 PM IST
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi (R) and Venezuela's midfielder Jose Martinez fight for the ball during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Venezuela and Argentina, at the Monumental de Maturin stadium in Maturin, Venezuela, on October 10, 2024. (Photo by JUAN BARRETO / AFP)
Argentina’s forward Lionel Messi (R) and Venezuela’s midfielder Jose Martinez fight for the ball during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Venezuela and Argentina, at the Monumental de Maturin stadium in Maturin, Venezuela, on October 10, 2024. (Photo by JUAN BARRETO / AFP)(AFP)

The qualifiers for Fifa World Cup 2026 are in full swing with two crucial clashes summed up on Thursday. The marquee tournament is all set to be held in United States, Canada and Mexico involving 104 fixtures in a 48 team tournament.

Also Read | EU top court says some FIFA player transfer rules breach EU law

Fifa 2026 qualifier matches in October 2024:

Ecuador vs Paraguay (October 11)

Peru vs Uruguay (October 12)

Vanuatu vs Samoa (October 12)

Iran vs Qatar (October 15)

Japan vs Australia (October 15)

South Korea vs Iraq (October 15)

China vs Indonesia (October 15)

Kyrgyzstan vs North Korea (October 15)

Uzbekistan vs UAE (October 15)

Jordan vs Oman (October 15)

Iran vs Qatar (October 15)

Palestine vs Kuwait (October 15)

Saudi Arabia vs Bahrain (October 15)

Where to watch Fifa Qualifiers in India? 

The Fifa World Cup 2026 qualifiers can be watched via the Fancode app and website.

Also Read | Israel-Hezbollah war: 22 killed as airstrikes in Beirut target top official

Notably, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Thursday said that the World Cup qualifier match between Iran and Qatar was being moved to a neutral venue in United Arab Emirates owing to security concerns. For the uninitiated, Iran had launched 180 ballistic missiles at Israel earlier this month and Israel had vowed payback for the attack, increasing the hostilities between the two countries.

Argentina held, Brazil cruise in latest contest:

In Lionel Messi's comeback game, Argentina were held to a draw by Venezuela on Thursday. Messi, who missed Argentina's matches in September due to injury, looked to have given the 2022 champions another win with a free-kick against Venezuela, but a strong performance from the home side kept them in the game.

Despite the setback, the defending champions look set to book their place at the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals. Meanwhile, after a shaky start to their qualifying campaign, Brazil finally got their campaign back on track with a 2-1 win over Chile on Thursday.

The win lifted Brazil to fourth in the standings on 13 points. For comparison, Argentina are on 21 points and Uruguay are on 15.

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 04:28 PM IST
Business NewsSportsSports NewsFifa World Cup 2026 qualifiers schedule in October: When and where to watch in India, full match details and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    JM Financial share price

    153.85
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    8.75 (6.03%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,141.15
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    200.65 (3.38%)

    Page Industries share price

    45,400.00
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1264.7 (2.87%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,839.55
    03:57 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    29.55 (1.63%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,645.00-50.00
      Chennai
      76,651.00-50.00
      Delhi
      76,803.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      76,655.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.