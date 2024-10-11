Fifa World Cup 2026 qualifiers schedule in October: When and where to watch in India, full match details and more

The qualifiers for Fifa World Cup 2026 are in full swing with two crucial clashes summed up on Thursday. The marquee tournament is all set to be held in United States, Canada and Mexico involving 104 fixtures in a 48 team tournament.

Fifa 2026 qualifier matches in October 2024: Ecuador vs Paraguay (October 11)

Peru vs Uruguay (October 12)

Vanuatu vs Samoa (October 12)

Iran vs Qatar (October 15)

Japan vs Australia (October 15)

South Korea vs Iraq (October 15)

China vs Indonesia (October 15)

Kyrgyzstan vs North Korea (October 15)

Uzbekistan vs UAE (October 15)

Jordan vs Oman (October 15)

Palestine vs Kuwait (October 15)

Saudi Arabia vs Bahrain (October 15)

Where to watch Fifa Qualifiers in India? The Fifa World Cup 2026 qualifiers can be watched via the Fancode app and website.

Notably, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Thursday said that the World Cup qualifier match between Iran and Qatar was being moved to a neutral venue in United Arab Emirates owing to security concerns. For the uninitiated, Iran had launched 180 ballistic missiles at Israel earlier this month and Israel had vowed payback for the attack, increasing the hostilities between the two countries.

Argentina held, Brazil cruise in latest contest: In Lionel Messi's comeback game, Argentina were held to a draw by Venezuela on Thursday. Messi, who missed Argentina's matches in September due to injury, looked to have given the 2022 champions another win with a free-kick against Venezuela, but a strong performance from the home side kept them in the game.

Despite the setback, the defending champions look set to book their place at the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals. Meanwhile, after a shaky start to their qualifying campaign, Brazil finally got their campaign back on track with a 2-1 win over Chile on Thursday.