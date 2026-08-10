FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Complete schedules of men's & women's events, time in IST, date & live streaming details

After a successful football World Cup, the focus shifts to the men's and women's hockey World Cup to be co-hosted by Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30. Both the men's and women's tournaments will be go simultaneously with the women's final to be played on August 29.

For the first time in a FIH Hockey World Cup, the traditional quarterfinals are replaced with a second round comprising eight teams. Instead of the knockout format of quarterfinals, the second round will allow the qualified teams from the group stage to play two more games before the semifinals.

Also Read | Hockey India issues statement amid controversy over saffron jersey

Pakistan are the most successful side in the men's category, winning four titles, followed by Netherlands, Australia and Germany, who have three each. India and Belgium are the other winners, with one title each.

In the women's category, Netherlands are the most successful side with nine titles, followed by Australia, Germany and Argentina, all with two titles each.

2026 Hockey World Cup - Men's pools Pool A: Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand, Japan

Pool B: Belgium, Germany, France, Malaysia

Pool C: Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa

Pool D: India, England, Pakistan, Wales

2026 Hockey World Cup - Women's pools Pool A: Netherlands, Australia, Chile , Japan

Pool B: Argentina, Germany, United States, Scotland

Pool C: Belgium, Spain, New Zealand, Ireland

Pool D: India, China, England, South Africa

Also Read | Harmanpreet Singh to lead again as India squad named for FIH Hockey World Cup

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 format The 2026 Hockey World Cup will be played in a new format. A total of 16 teams - in both men's and women's - are competing for trophy. The teams are divided into four groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each of the four groups qualify for the second round. In the second round, the eight qualified teams are divided into two groups of four teams each. While Pool E consists of top two teams from Pool A and D, Pool F will have the top two teams from Pool B and C.

The teams, who have faced each other in the group stages, will not do so in the second round. That means, going into the semifinals, each of the four semifinalists get five matches each, against all different opponents. The top two teams from Pool E and F will make way into the semifinals and final. The losing semifinals will play for a bronze medal.

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule

Date Time (IST) Matches Stage August 15 4:30 PM India vs Wales Pool D August 15 6:00 PM Germany vs Malaysia Pool B August 15 10:30 PM England vs Pakistan Pool D August 16 12:30 AM Belgium vs France Pool B August 16 3:00 PM Australia vs Ireland Pool C August 16 6:00 PM Spain vs South Africa Pool C August 16 7:30 PM Netherlands vs New Zealand Pool A August 16 10:30 PM Argentina vs Japan Pool A August 17 4:00 PM Pakistan vs Wales Pool D August 17 5:30 PM France vs Malaysia Pool B August 17 6:30 PM India vs England Pool D August 18 12:00 AM Germany vs Belgium Pool B August 18 1:00 PM New Zealand vs Japan Pool A August 18 5:30 PM Spain vs Australia Pool C August 18 8:30 PM Ireland vs South Africa Pool C August 18 9:30 PM Argentina vs Netherlands Pool A August 19 4:00 PM England vs Wales Pool D August 19 6:30 PM Pakistan vs India Pool D August 19 8:30 PM France vs Germany Pool B August 20 12:00 AM Belgium vs Malaysia Pool B August 20 2:30 PM Australia vs South Africa Pool C August 20 4:00 PM New Zealand vs Argentina Pool A August 20 8:30 PM Ireland vs Spain Pool C August 20 9:30 PM Netherlands vs Japan Pool A August 21 2:30 PM 3rd Pool B vs 4th Pool C Pool H August 21 5:30 PM 3rd Pool C vs 4th Pool B Pool H August 21 8:30 PM 1st Pool C vs 2nd Pool B Pool F August 22 12:00 AM 1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool C Pool F August 22 1:30 PM 3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool D Pool G August 22 4:30 PM 3rd Pool D vs 4th Pool A Pool G August 22 7:30 PM 1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool D Pool E August 22 10:30 PM 1st Pool D vs 2nd Pool A Pool E August 23 3:00 PM 4th Pool B vs 4th Pool C Classification August 23 6:00 PM 3rd Pool B vs 3rd Pool C Classification August 23 9:00 PM 1st Pool B vs 1st Pool C Pool F August 24 12:00 AM 2nd Pool B vs 2nd Pool C Pool F August 24 1:00 PM 4th Pool A vs 4th Pool D Classification August 24 4:00 PM 3rd Pool A vs 3rd Pool D Classification August 24 6:15 PM 2nd Pool A vs 2nd Pool D Pool E August 24 9:30 PM 1st Pool A vs 1st Pool D Pool E August 28 1:00 PM 13th/14th Place Classification August 28 2:30 PM 15th/16th Place Classification August 28 4:00 PM 11th/12th Place Classification August 28 5:30 PM 9th/10th Place Classification August 28 6:30 PM 5th/6th Place Classification August 28 8:30 PM 7th/8th Place Classification August 28 9:30 PM Semi-final 1 Knockout August 29 12:00 AM Semi-final 2 Knockout August 30 5:30 PM Bronze Medal Match Knockout August 30 8:00 PM Final Knockout

FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule

Date Time (IST) Match Stage August 15 1:30 PM Australia vs Japan Pool A August 15 3:00 PM Germany vs Scotland Pool B August 15 7:30 PM Netherlands vs Chile Pool A August 15 9:00 PM Argentina vs United States Pool B August 16 1:30 PM England vs South Africa Pool D August 16 4:30 PM China vs India Pool D August 16 9:00 PM Belgium vs New Zealand Pool C August 17 12:00 AM Spain vs Ireland Pool C August 17 1:00 PM Chile vs Japan Pool A August 17 2:30 PM United States vs Scotland Pool B August 17 8:30 PM Germany vs Argentina Pool B August 17 9:30 PM Australia vs Netherlands Pool A August 18 2:30 PM New Zealand vs Ireland Pool C August 18 4:00 PM England vs China Pool D August 18 6:30 PM India vs South Africa Pool D August 19 12:00 AM Spain vs Belgium Pool C August 19 1:00 PM Chile vs Australia Pool A August 19 2:30 PM Argentina vs Scotland Pool B August 19 5:30 PM United States vs Germany Pool B August 19 9:30 PM Netherlands vs Japan Pool A August 20 1:00 PM China vs South Africa Pool D August 20 5:30 PM New Zealand vs Spain Pool C August 20 6:30 PM India vs England Pool D August 21 12:00 AM Belgium vs Ireland Pool C August 21 1:00 PM 3rd Pool D vs 4th Pool A Pool G August 21 4:00 PM 3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool D Pool G August 21 6:30 PM 1st Pool D vs 2nd Pool A Pool E August 21 9:30 PM 1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool D Pool E August 22 3:00 PM 3rd Pool C vs 4th Pool B Pool H August 22 6:00 PM 3rd Pool B vs 4th Pool C Pool H August 22 9:00 PM 1st Pool C vs 2nd Pool B Pool F August 23 12:00 AM 1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool C Pool F August 23 1:30 PM 4th Pool A vs 4th Pool D Classification August 23 4:30 PM 3rd Pool A vs 3rd Pool D Classification August 23 7:30 PM 1st Pool A vs 1st Pool D Pool E August 23 10:30 PM 2nd Pool A vs 2nd Pool D Pool E August 24 2:30 PM 4th Pool C vs 4th Pool B Classification August 24 5:30 PM 3rd Pool C vs 3rd Pool B Classification August 24 8:30 PM 2nd Pool C vs 2nd Pool B Pool F August 25 12:00 AM 1st Pool C vs 1st Pool B Pool F August 27 1:00 PM 13th/14th Place Classification August 27 2:30 PM 15th/16th Place Classification August 27 4:00 PM 11th/12th Place Classification August 27 5:30 PM 9th/10th Place Classification August 27 6:30 PM 5th/6th Place Classification August 27 8:30 PM 7th/8th Place Classification August 27 9:30 PM Semi-final 1 Knockout August 28 12:00 AM Semi-final 2 Knockout August 29 4:30 PM Bronze Medal Match Knockout August 29 7:30 PM Final Knockout

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 venues The men's and women's 2026 Hockey World Cup will be jointly histed by the Netherlands and Belgium. The Wagener Hockey Stadium (Amstelveen, Netherlands) and the Belfius Hockey Arena (Wavre, Belgium) will play hosts to the matches of the 2026 Hockey World Cup, across genders.