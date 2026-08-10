FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Complete schedules of men's & women's events, time in IST, date & live streaming details

Netherlands and Belgium will co-host the men's and women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 matches from August 15 to 30. The women's final will be played in August 29.

Koushik Paul
Updated10 Aug 2026, 02:54 PM IST
Netherlands are the most successful side with nine titles in FIH Women's World Cup history.
Netherlands are the most successful side with nine titles in FIH Women's World Cup history. (FIH)

After a successful football World Cup, the focus shifts to the men's and women's hockey World Cup to be co-hosted by Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30. Both the men's and women's tournaments will be go simultaneously with the women's final to be played on August 29.

For the first time in a FIH Hockey World Cup, the traditional quarterfinals are replaced with a second round comprising eight teams. Instead of the knockout format of quarterfinals, the second round will allow the qualified teams from the group stage to play two more games before the semifinals.

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Pakistan are the most successful side in the men's category, winning four titles, followed by Netherlands, Australia and Germany, who have three each. India and Belgium are the other winners, with one title each.

In the women's category, Netherlands are the most successful side with nine titles, followed by Australia, Germany and Argentina, all with two titles each.

2026 Hockey World Cup - Men's pools

Pool A: Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand, Japan

Pool B: Belgium, Germany, France, Malaysia

Pool C: Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa

Pool D: India, England, Pakistan, Wales

2026 Hockey World Cup - Women's pools

Pool A: Netherlands, Australia, Chile , Japan

Pool B: Argentina, Germany, United States, Scotland

Pool C: Belgium, Spain, New Zealand, Ireland

Pool D: India, China, England, South Africa

Also Read | Harmanpreet Singh to lead again as India squad named for FIH Hockey World Cup

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 format

The 2026 Hockey World Cup will be played in a new format. A total of 16 teams - in both men's and women's - are competing for trophy. The teams are divided into four groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each of the four groups qualify for the second round. In the second round, the eight qualified teams are divided into two groups of four teams each. While Pool E consists of top two teams from Pool A and D, Pool F will have the top two teams from Pool B and C.

The teams, who have faced each other in the group stages, will not do so in the second round. That means, going into the semifinals, each of the four semifinalists get five matches each, against all different opponents. The top two teams from Pool E and F will make way into the semifinals and final. The losing semifinals will play for a bronze medal.

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule

DateTime (IST)MatchesStage
August 154:30 PMIndia vs WalesPool D
August 156:00 PMGermany vs MalaysiaPool B
August 1510:30 PMEngland vs PakistanPool D
August 1612:30 AMBelgium vs FrancePool B
August 163:00 PMAustralia vs IrelandPool C
August 166:00 PMSpain vs South AfricaPool C
August 167:30 PMNetherlands vs New ZealandPool A
August 1610:30 PMArgentina vs JapanPool A
August 174:00 PMPakistan vs WalesPool D
August 175:30 PMFrance vs MalaysiaPool B
August 176:30 PMIndia vs EnglandPool D
August 1812:00 AMGermany vs BelgiumPool B
August 181:00 PMNew Zealand vs JapanPool A
August 185:30 PMSpain vs AustraliaPool C
August 188:30 PMIreland vs South AfricaPool C
August 189:30 PMArgentina vs NetherlandsPool A
August 194:00 PMEngland vs WalesPool D
August 196:30 PMPakistan vs IndiaPool D
August 198:30 PMFrance vs GermanyPool B
August 2012:00 AMBelgium vs MalaysiaPool B
August 202:30 PMAustralia vs South AfricaPool C
August 204:00 PMNew Zealand vs ArgentinaPool A
August 208:30 PMIreland vs SpainPool C
August 209:30 PMNetherlands vs JapanPool A
August 212:30 PM3rd Pool B vs 4th Pool CPool H
August 215:30 PM3rd Pool C vs 4th Pool BPool H
August 218:30 PM1st Pool C vs 2nd Pool BPool F
August 2212:00 AM1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool CPool F
August 221:30 PM3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool DPool G
August 224:30 PM3rd Pool D vs 4th Pool APool G
August 227:30 PM1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool DPool E
August 2210:30 PM1st Pool D vs 2nd Pool APool E
August 233:00 PM4th Pool B vs 4th Pool CClassification
August 236:00 PM3rd Pool B vs 3rd Pool CClassification
August 239:00 PM1st Pool B vs 1st Pool CPool F
August 2412:00 AM2nd Pool B vs 2nd Pool CPool F
August 241:00 PM4th Pool A vs 4th Pool DClassification
August 244:00 PM3rd Pool A vs 3rd Pool DClassification
August 246:15 PM2nd Pool A vs 2nd Pool DPool E
August 249:30 PM1st Pool A vs 1st Pool DPool E
August 281:00 PM13th/14th PlaceClassification
August 282:30 PM15th/16th PlaceClassification
August 284:00 PM11th/12th PlaceClassification
August 285:30 PM9th/10th PlaceClassification
August 286:30 PM5th/6th PlaceClassification
August 288:30 PM7th/8th PlaceClassification
August 289:30 PMSemi-final 1Knockout
August 2912:00 AMSemi-final 2Knockout
August 305:30 PMBronze Medal MatchKnockout
August 308:00 PMFinalKnockout

FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule

DateTime (IST)MatchStage
August 151:30 PMAustralia vs JapanPool A
August 153:00 PMGermany vs ScotlandPool B
August 157:30 PMNetherlands vs ChilePool A
August 159:00 PMArgentina vs United StatesPool B
August 161:30 PMEngland vs South AfricaPool D
August 164:30 PMChina vs IndiaPool D
August 169:00 PMBelgium vs New ZealandPool C
August 1712:00 AMSpain vs IrelandPool C
August 171:00 PMChile vs JapanPool A
August 172:30 PMUnited States vs ScotlandPool B
August 178:30 PMGermany vs ArgentinaPool B
August 179:30 PMAustralia vs NetherlandsPool A
August 182:30 PMNew Zealand vs IrelandPool C
August 184:00 PMEngland vs ChinaPool D
August 186:30 PMIndia vs South AfricaPool D
August 1912:00 AMSpain vs BelgiumPool C
August 191:00 PMChile vs AustraliaPool A
August 192:30 PMArgentina vs ScotlandPool B
August 195:30 PMUnited States vs GermanyPool B
August 199:30 PMNetherlands vs JapanPool A
August 201:00 PMChina vs South AfricaPool D
August 205:30 PMNew Zealand vs SpainPool C
August 206:30 PMIndia vs EnglandPool D
August 2112:00 AMBelgium vs IrelandPool C
August 211:00 PM3rd Pool D vs 4th Pool APool G
August 214:00 PM3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool DPool G
August 216:30 PM1st Pool D vs 2nd Pool APool E
August 219:30 PM1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool DPool E
August 223:00 PM3rd Pool C vs 4th Pool BPool H
August 226:00 PM3rd Pool B vs 4th Pool CPool H
August 229:00 PM1st Pool C vs 2nd Pool BPool F
August 2312:00 AM1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool CPool F
August 231:30 PM4th Pool A vs 4th Pool DClassification
August 234:30 PM3rd Pool A vs 3rd Pool DClassification
August 237:30 PM1st Pool A vs 1st Pool DPool E
August 2310:30 PM2nd Pool A vs 2nd Pool DPool E
August 242:30 PM4th Pool C vs 4th Pool BClassification
August 245:30 PM3rd Pool C vs 3rd Pool BClassification
August 248:30 PM2nd Pool C vs 2nd Pool BPool F
August 2512:00 AM1st Pool C vs 1st Pool BPool F
August 271:00 PM13th/14th PlaceClassification
August 272:30 PM15th/16th PlaceClassification
August 274:00 PM11th/12th PlaceClassification
August 275:30 PM9th/10th PlaceClassification
August 276:30 PM5th/6th PlaceClassification
August 278:30 PM7th/8th PlaceClassification
August 279:30 PMSemi-final 1Knockout
August 2812:00 AMSemi-final 2Knockout
August 294:30 PMBronze Medal MatchKnockout
August 297:30 PMFinalKnockout

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 venues

The men's and women's 2026 Hockey World Cup will be jointly histed by the Netherlands and Belgium. The Wagener Hockey Stadium (Amstelveen, Netherlands) and the Belfius Hockey Arena (Wavre, Belgium) will play hosts to the matches of the 2026 Hockey World Cup, across genders.

Also Read | India, Pakistan hockey players keep off-field issues aside, shake hands

Where to watch 2026 Hockey World Cup in India?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 - men and women - from August 15 to 30. The 2026 Hockey World Cup matches will be telecast live on Star Sports SD and HD channels in India. Live streaming of 2026 Hockey World Cup matches will be available on JioStar app and website.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.

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