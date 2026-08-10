FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Complete schedules of men's & women's events, time in IST, date & live streaming details

After a successful football World Cup, the focus shifts to the men's and women's hockey World Cup to be co-hosted by Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30. Both the men's and women's tournaments will be go simultaneously with the women's final to be played on August 29.
For the first time in a FIH Hockey World Cup, the traditional quarterfinals are replaced with a second round comprising eight teams. Instead of the knockout format of quarterfinals, the second round will allow the qualified teams from the group stage to play two more games before the semifinals.
Pakistan are the most successful side in the men's category, winning four titles, followed by Netherlands, Australia and Germany, who have three each. India and Belgium are the other winners, with one title each.
In the women's category, Netherlands are the most successful side with nine titles, followed by Australia, Germany and Argentina, all with two titles each.
Pool A: Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand, Japan
Pool B: Belgium, Germany, France, Malaysia
Pool C: Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa
Pool D: India, England, Pakistan, Wales
Pool A: Netherlands, Australia, Chile , Japan
Pool B: Argentina, Germany, United States, Scotland
Pool C: Belgium, Spain, New Zealand, Ireland
Pool D: India, China, England, South Africa
The 2026 Hockey World Cup will be played in a new format. A total of 16 teams - in both men's and women's - are competing for trophy. The teams are divided into four groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each of the four groups qualify for the second round. In the second round, the eight qualified teams are divided into two groups of four teams each. While Pool E consists of top two teams from Pool A and D, Pool F will have the top two teams from Pool B and C.
The teams, who have faced each other in the group stages, will not do so in the second round. That means, going into the semifinals, each of the four semifinalists get five matches each, against all different opponents. The top two teams from Pool E and F will make way into the semifinals and final. The losing semifinals will play for a bronze medal.
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Matches
|Stage
|August 15
|4:30 PM
|India vs Wales
|Pool D
|August 15
|6:00 PM
|Germany vs Malaysia
|Pool B
|August 15
|10:30 PM
|England vs Pakistan
|Pool D
|August 16
|12:30 AM
|Belgium vs France
|Pool B
|August 16
|3:00 PM
|Australia vs Ireland
|Pool C
|August 16
|6:00 PM
|Spain vs South Africa
|Pool C
|August 16
|7:30 PM
|Netherlands vs New Zealand
|Pool A
|August 16
|10:30 PM
|Argentina vs Japan
|Pool A
|August 17
|4:00 PM
|Pakistan vs Wales
|Pool D
|August 17
|5:30 PM
|France vs Malaysia
|Pool B
|August 17
|6:30 PM
|India vs England
|Pool D
|August 18
|12:00 AM
|Germany vs Belgium
|Pool B
|August 18
|1:00 PM
|New Zealand vs Japan
|Pool A
|August 18
|5:30 PM
|Spain vs Australia
|Pool C
|August 18
|8:30 PM
|Ireland vs South Africa
|Pool C
|August 18
|9:30 PM
|Argentina vs Netherlands
|Pool A
|August 19
|4:00 PM
|England vs Wales
|Pool D
|August 19
|6:30 PM
|Pakistan vs India
|Pool D
|August 19
|8:30 PM
|France vs Germany
|Pool B
|August 20
|12:00 AM
|Belgium vs Malaysia
|Pool B
|August 20
|2:30 PM
|Australia vs South Africa
|Pool C
|August 20
|4:00 PM
|New Zealand vs Argentina
|Pool A
|August 20
|8:30 PM
|Ireland vs Spain
|Pool C
|August 20
|9:30 PM
|Netherlands vs Japan
|Pool A
|August 21
|2:30 PM
|3rd Pool B vs 4th Pool C
|Pool H
|August 21
|5:30 PM
|3rd Pool C vs 4th Pool B
|Pool H
|August 21
|8:30 PM
|1st Pool C vs 2nd Pool B
|Pool F
|August 22
|12:00 AM
|1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool C
|Pool F
|August 22
|1:30 PM
|3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool D
|Pool G
|August 22
|4:30 PM
|3rd Pool D vs 4th Pool A
|Pool G
|August 22
|7:30 PM
|1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool D
|Pool E
|August 22
|10:30 PM
|1st Pool D vs 2nd Pool A
|Pool E
|August 23
|3:00 PM
|4th Pool B vs 4th Pool C
|Classification
|August 23
|6:00 PM
|3rd Pool B vs 3rd Pool C
|Classification
|August 23
|9:00 PM
|1st Pool B vs 1st Pool C
|Pool F
|August 24
|12:00 AM
|2nd Pool B vs 2nd Pool C
|Pool F
|August 24
|1:00 PM
|4th Pool A vs 4th Pool D
|Classification
|August 24
|4:00 PM
|3rd Pool A vs 3rd Pool D
|Classification
|August 24
|6:15 PM
|2nd Pool A vs 2nd Pool D
|Pool E
|August 24
|9:30 PM
|1st Pool A vs 1st Pool D
|Pool E
|August 28
|1:00 PM
|13th/14th Place
|Classification
|August 28
|2:30 PM
|15th/16th Place
|Classification
|August 28
|4:00 PM
|11th/12th Place
|Classification
|August 28
|5:30 PM
|9th/10th Place
|Classification
|August 28
|6:30 PM
|5th/6th Place
|Classification
|August 28
|8:30 PM
|7th/8th Place
|Classification
|August 28
|9:30 PM
|Semi-final 1
|Knockout
|August 29
|12:00 AM
|Semi-final 2
|Knockout
|August 30
|5:30 PM
|Bronze Medal Match
|Knockout
|August 30
|8:00 PM
|Final
|Knockout
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|Stage
|August 15
|1:30 PM
|Australia vs Japan
|Pool A
|August 15
|3:00 PM
|Germany vs Scotland
|Pool B
|August 15
|7:30 PM
|Netherlands vs Chile
|Pool A
|August 15
|9:00 PM
|Argentina vs United States
|Pool B
|August 16
|1:30 PM
|England vs South Africa
|Pool D
|August 16
|4:30 PM
|China vs India
|Pool D
|August 16
|9:00 PM
|Belgium vs New Zealand
|Pool C
|August 17
|12:00 AM
|Spain vs Ireland
|Pool C
|August 17
|1:00 PM
|Chile vs Japan
|Pool A
|August 17
|2:30 PM
|United States vs Scotland
|Pool B
|August 17
|8:30 PM
|Germany vs Argentina
|Pool B
|August 17
|9:30 PM
|Australia vs Netherlands
|Pool A
|August 18
|2:30 PM
|New Zealand vs Ireland
|Pool C
|August 18
|4:00 PM
|England vs China
|Pool D
|August 18
|6:30 PM
|India vs South Africa
|Pool D
|August 19
|12:00 AM
|Spain vs Belgium
|Pool C
|August 19
|1:00 PM
|Chile vs Australia
|Pool A
|August 19
|2:30 PM
|Argentina vs Scotland
|Pool B
|August 19
|5:30 PM
|United States vs Germany
|Pool B
|August 19
|9:30 PM
|Netherlands vs Japan
|Pool A
|August 20
|1:00 PM
|China vs South Africa
|Pool D
|August 20
|5:30 PM
|New Zealand vs Spain
|Pool C
|August 20
|6:30 PM
|India vs England
|Pool D
|August 21
|12:00 AM
|Belgium vs Ireland
|Pool C
|August 21
|1:00 PM
|3rd Pool D vs 4th Pool A
|Pool G
|August 21
|4:00 PM
|3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool D
|Pool G
|August 21
|6:30 PM
|1st Pool D vs 2nd Pool A
|Pool E
|August 21
|9:30 PM
|1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool D
|Pool E
|August 22
|3:00 PM
|3rd Pool C vs 4th Pool B
|Pool H
|August 22
|6:00 PM
|3rd Pool B vs 4th Pool C
|Pool H
|August 22
|9:00 PM
|1st Pool C vs 2nd Pool B
|Pool F
|August 23
|12:00 AM
|1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool C
|Pool F
|August 23
|1:30 PM
|4th Pool A vs 4th Pool D
|Classification
|August 23
|4:30 PM
|3rd Pool A vs 3rd Pool D
|Classification
|August 23
|7:30 PM
|1st Pool A vs 1st Pool D
|Pool E
|August 23
|10:30 PM
|2nd Pool A vs 2nd Pool D
|Pool E
|August 24
|2:30 PM
|4th Pool C vs 4th Pool B
|Classification
|August 24
|5:30 PM
|3rd Pool C vs 3rd Pool B
|Classification
|August 24
|8:30 PM
|2nd Pool C vs 2nd Pool B
|Pool F
|August 25
|12:00 AM
|1st Pool C vs 1st Pool B
|Pool F
|August 27
|1:00 PM
|13th/14th Place
|Classification
|August 27
|2:30 PM
|15th/16th Place
|Classification
|August 27
|4:00 PM
|11th/12th Place
|Classification
|August 27
|5:30 PM
|9th/10th Place
|Classification
|August 27
|6:30 PM
|5th/6th Place
|Classification
|August 27
|8:30 PM
|7th/8th Place
|Classification
|August 27
|9:30 PM
|Semi-final 1
|Knockout
|August 28
|12:00 AM
|Semi-final 2
|Knockout
|August 29
|4:30 PM
|Bronze Medal Match
|Knockout
|August 29
|7:30 PM
|Final
|Knockout
The men's and women's 2026 Hockey World Cup will be jointly histed by the Netherlands and Belgium. The Wagener Hockey Stadium (Amstelveen, Netherlands) and the Belfius Hockey Arena (Wavre, Belgium) will play hosts to the matches of the 2026 Hockey World Cup, across genders.
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 - men and women - from August 15 to 30. The 2026 Hockey World Cup matches will be telecast live on Star Sports SD and HD channels in India. Live streaming of 2026 Hockey World Cup matches will be available on JioStar app and website.