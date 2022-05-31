This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian Women's Hockey Team currently sits at the third position of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 table with 22 points in 8 games
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In a first, the Indian Women's Hockey Team rose to the sixth position in the FIH World Hockey Rankings, achieving their best-ever ranking. With 2029.396 points, the Indian Women's Hockey Team now is placed in the World Rankings above Spain, who recently lost both their FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 matches to Argentina, and lost one each to Belgium and England as well, according to news agency PTI report.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In a first, the Indian Women's Hockey Team rose to the sixth position in the FIH World Hockey Rankings, achieving their best-ever ranking. With 2029.396 points, the Indian Women's Hockey Team now is placed in the World Rankings above Spain, who recently lost both their FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 matches to Argentina, and lost one each to Belgium and England as well, according to news agency PTI report.
Indian Women's Hockey Team currently is at the third position of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 table with 22 points in 8 games. India will be facing off against Belgium in a double-header in away games on June 11, 2022 and June 12, 2022.
Indian Women's Hockey Team currently is at the third position of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 table with 22 points in 8 games. India will be facing off against Belgium in a double-header in away games on June 11, 2022 and June 12, 2022.
Indian Women's Hockey Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said, "As a team, we aim to improve and grow and become a consistent contender in Women's Hockey. The rise in the FIH World Rankings is a nice indicator that we are on the right path."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"At the same time with the FIH Women's Hockey Pro League and FIH Women's World Cup coming up, things can change quickly and therefore we have to keep focusing on our own performance," she added.
Indian Women's Hockey Team Captain Savita, also expressed delight at the achievement. "This is the outcome of all the hard work our team has done over the past few months. We have worked together as a team against strong competition and achieved good results, and we are proud that we are growing and learning together as a unit."
Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team slipped to fourth spot but the women side gained a place to rise to number six in the latest FIH World Rankings, issued on Monday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At the top, Australia (2842.258) and Netherlands (3049.495) continued to be the world number one ranked teams in the men's and women's ranking. In men's category, Netherlands (2465.707) replaced India (2366.990) in the third place based on their impressive results in the FIH Pro League.
Germany (2308.156) continues to hold fifth place but England's (2171.354) recent wins over France and South Africa helped them move to sixth, ahead of Argentina (2147.179).
Further down the table, New Zealand (1798.247) are in eighth place followed by Spain (1779.462) and Malaysia (1704.115), who moved into the top 10 due to a strong performance at the ongoing Hockey Asia Cup.