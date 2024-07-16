FIR against Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, 2 other ex-cricketers for ’mocking’ people with disabilities

  • Ace cricketer Harbhajan Singh had issued an apology earlier, and had deleted his take on the viral Tauba Tauba song amid severe criticism

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
First Published16 Jul 2024, 07:46 AM IST
FIR lodged against Harbhajan Singh for mocking disabled people in Instagram video
FIR lodged against Harbhajan Singh for mocking disabled people in Instagram video(PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

An FIR has been filed against former cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh and Gurkeerat Mann for allegedly mocking people with disabilities in a video that was uploaded on Instagram.

The complaint was lodged by Arman Ali, the executive director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP). Ali said, in the video, Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh were pretending to be disabled, which is an insult to over crores of disabled people in India.

Also Read | Health ministry to ask BCCI to stop showing tobacco ads during cricket matches

"I think it's an insult to more than 10 cr disabled people of India. Harbhajan Singh is an MP, and he should raise his voice for the disabled, but what kind of video he is making?... In India, there is an acute lack of awareness concerning disabilities. You are spreading myth and making fun of them and that's why I have filed a complaint," said Arman Ali, reported ANI.

Sandhya Devanathan, the Vice President and Managing Director of Meta India, has also lodged a complaint, as it violates the Information Technology Act, 2000, reported The Hindu.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh issues apology, deletes Tauba Tauba song video amid backlash

According to the complaint, Meta-owned Instagram, violates the act by allowing Harbhajan's video to be posted.

The report further mentioned that a simple apology from the cricketers was not enough. "They must be penalised for their actions," he told PTI.

Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina's video

Earlier, ace cricketer Harbhajan Singh had issued an apology, and deleted his video on the viral Tauba Tauba song trend amid widespread criticism. The assertion followed hours after para-badminton star Manasi Joshi had lashed out at Singh and fellow cricketers Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh for ‘mocking’ the gait of people suffering from polio.

Also Read | Health ministry to ask BCCI to stop showing tobacco ads during cricket matches

"We didn't want to hurt anyone's sentiments. We respect every individual and community. And this video was just to reflect to our bodies after playing continues cricket for 15 days. Sore bodies..

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir wants to appoint former Pakistan coach; BCCI holds talks

We are not trying to insult or offend anyone. Still if people think we have done something wrong…all I can say from my side is sorry to everyone. Please let's stop this here and move forward," Harbhajan had urged on social media.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 07:46 AM IST
HomeNewstrendsFIR against Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, 2 other ex-cricketers for ’mocking’ people with disabilities

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

166.80
03:59 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.9 (-1.13%)

NTPC

385.65
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
8.4 (2.23%)

Bank Of Baroda

258.60
03:53 PM | 15 JUL 2024
7.85 (3.13%)

Bharat Electronics

331.25
03:55 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-2.05 (-0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indian Overseas Bank

68.33
03:41 PM | 15 JUL 2024
4.68 (7.35%)

M M T C

94.92
03:40 PM | 15 JUL 2024
6.31 (7.12%)

NLC India

297.75
03:57 PM | 15 JUL 2024
18.6 (6.66%)

IDBI Bank

91.54
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
5.6 (6.52%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,771.000.00
    Chennai
    73,827.000.00
    Delhi
    73,972.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,045.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue