In a recent cricket-themed NFT (non-fungible token) auction of digital memorabilia in Dubai, the rights to products, including a bat signed by M.S. Dhoni-led 2011 World Cup winning Indian cricket team and a David Warner-signed IPL jersey, were auctioned for about $335,950.

CricFlix, which sells rare cricket NFTs, in association with two companies, RevSportz and Fanatic Sports, said the bat was sold for $25,000 ( ₹1,876,000) and Australia batsman Warner’s 2016 IPL-winning jersey topped the chart with the highest bid of $30,000 ( ₹2,251,200).

Sachin Tendulkar-signed retirement Test ticket, (the first day cover) and a jersey signed were picked up by a fan in Mumbai for $40,000 ( ₹3,001,600).

"The cricket NFT augmented reality market store auction was a record-breaking success, selling out for 23 items. The entire catalog sold out for $335,950 (approximately ₹2.5 crore)," said Anwar Hussein, co-founder of CrickFlix.

The collection had 23 artifacts of world cricket, including the official souvenir and team autographs from India’s maiden tour to England in 1932 that sold for $14,500 ( ₹1,088,080) and $14,000 ( ₹1,050,560). The auction roaster also saw the Don Brandman signed NFT stamp being sold for $26,600 ( ₹1,996,064).

Lata Mangeshkar concert recording for the 1983 World Cup-winning team was bought for $21,000 ( ₹1,575,840) while Balasaheb Thackeray's cartoons and autographs from India’s first tour of Pakistan in 1952 were auctioned for $15,000 ( ₹1,125,600).

The digital rights to India's first-ever test captain C.K. Naiyudu’s collection, including his original bank account book and passport, were sold for $7,500 ( ₹562,800) and $9,800 ( ₹735,392) respectively.

Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami’s 2017 World Cup semi-final jersey fetched $10,000 ( ₹750,400). It was also the first-ever NFT from the women's cricketing world, the company said.

“It will be a unique, exciting, and fulfilling experience for the fans to not just enjoy financial benefits but also experience top sporting moments across the globe. This collaboration sets a new benchmark in future NFT auctions." said Raghav Gupta, founder and chief executive officer of Fanatic Sports, a sports ticketing and hospitality company.

