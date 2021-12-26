First cricket NFT auction clocks $335,950 in bids

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The items at the auction of digital memorabilia in Dubai included a bat signed by M.S. Dhoni-led 2011 World Cup winning Indian cricket team and a David Warner-signed IPL jersey
In a recent cricket-themed NFT (non-fungible token) auction of digital memorabilia in Dubai, the rights to products, including a bat signed by M.S. Dhoni-led 2011 World Cup winning Indian cricket team and a David Warner-signed IPL jersey, were auctioned for about $335,950.
CricFlix, which sells rare cricket NFTs, in association with two companies, RevSportz and Fanatic Sports, said the bat was sold for $25,000 ( ₹1,876,000) and Australia batsman Warner’s 2016 IPL-winning jersey topped the chart with the highest bid of $30,000 ( ₹2,251,200).
Sachin Tendulkar-signed retirement Test ticket, (the first day cover) and a jersey signed were picked up by a fan in Mumbai for $40,000 ( ₹3,001,600).
"The cricket NFT augmented reality market store auction was a record-breaking success, selling out for 23 items. The entire catalog sold out for $335,950 (approximately ₹2.5 crore)," said Anwar Hussein, co-founder of CrickFlix.
The collection had 23 artifacts of world cricket, including the official souvenir and team autographs from India’s maiden tour to England in 1932 that sold for $14,500 ( ₹1,088,080) and $14,000 ( ₹1,050,560). The auction roaster also saw the Don Brandman signed NFT stamp being sold for $26,600 ( ₹1,996,064).
Lata Mangeshkar concert recording for the 1983 World Cup-winning team was bought for $21,000 ( ₹1,575,840) while Balasaheb Thackeray's cartoons and autographs from India’s first tour of Pakistan in 1952 were auctioned for $15,000 ( ₹1,125,600).
The digital rights to India's first-ever test captain C.K. Naiyudu’s collection, including his original bank account book and passport, were sold for $7,500 ( ₹562,800) and $9,800 ( ₹735,392) respectively.
Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami’s 2017 World Cup semi-final jersey fetched $10,000 ( ₹750,400). It was also the first-ever NFT from the women's cricketing world, the company said.
“It will be a unique, exciting, and fulfilling experience for the fans to not just enjoy financial benefits but also experience top sporting moments across the globe. This collaboration sets a new benchmark in future NFT auctions." said Raghav Gupta, founder and chief executive officer of Fanatic Sports, a sports ticketing and hospitality company.
