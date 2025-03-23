Fit India Run: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun, Paralympians Nitesh, Manisha in Delhi join the campaign| In pics

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Paralympians Nitesh Kumar, Manisha Ramadass joined the Fit India Run campiagn on Sunday, March 23. While Kumar and Ramadass flagged off it in Delhi, Dhami joined the cycle rally at Athletics Ground (Ganga complex), Maharana Sports College and did push-ups in Dehradun, reported news agency ANI.

Take a look at pics from the Fit India Run

CM Pushkar Dhami at Fit India campaign riding cycle.

Fit India Run: CM Dhami, along with other participants, ride cycle in Dehradun

CM Dhami does push-ups on Sunday in Dehradun as he joined Fit India Run campiagn

Nitesh Kumar flags off the Fit India Run event in Delhi on Sunday.

Dhami participated in a cycle rally that started from CM's Camp Office Complex Gate on the occasion of the completion of three years of his government. He said, “It is really a matter of pride for me to come to you and address here at Fit India Movement program. This is a national mission which realises our dreams for a healthy and strong India. Fit India is not just about a strong body. It is the base for a healthy mind and lively soul."

Nitesh Kumar on Fit India Run "The atmosphere is really good and it is such a good initiative by Fit India...This is to ensure that everyone remains fit in their day-to-day life and lead a healthy lifestyle...I am very happy to be here, I saw that a good number of people had turned up here. Children, adults, elderly people are here. It is a very good initiative. I am happy to see following this and heading towards fitness," Kumar said.

Ramadass said, "This program, started by PM Modi, is really a great start. Seeing so many people participating in today's Sunday on Cycle. So many young children are participating. It was really good to see all of them. This will definitely make India fitter in near future and I can guarantee, if this is continued, there will be fitter people in India.”

About the Fit India Movement Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Fit India Movement on August 29, 2019, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, coinciding with National Sports Day. It aims to inspire citizens to prioritise fitness and inclusion of physical activities and sports into their daily routines.