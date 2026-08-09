Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier slams DiJonai Carrington's flagrant foul on Sophie Cunningham

One of the most talked-about plays of the current WNBA season unfolded on Saturday when the Indiana Fever faced the Chicago Sky. What started as a competitive matchup quickly turned into a flashpoint after a hard foul that left fans, players, and even state officials reacting.

DiJonai Carrington of the Chicago Sky received a Flagrant 2 foul and was ejected for what appeared to be a clothesline-style hit on Fever guard Sophie Cunningham. Replays showed Carrington’s arm catching Cunningham across the upper body and neck area as the two players battled for position. Officials wasted little time making the call, sending Carrington to the locker room for the remainder of the game.

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The play that sparked reactions The foul immediately drew strong opinions across social media and sports talk shows. Cunningham, a physical forward known for her toughness, was the clear target of the contact. While hard fouls happen in the WNBA, the nature of this one stood out. Many observers called it one of the more dangerous-looking plays of the year.

The conversation grew louder when Carrington later posted comments linking the situation to “white privilege". That post, combined with the on-court action, pulled the incident into a broader discussion involving race, physicality, and star power in the league. Cunningham’s teammate Caitlin Clark has been at the center of similar debates this season, and previous run-ins between Carrington and Fever players only added fuel.

Florida Attorney General weighs in Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier did not stay quiet. He posted on X with a direct message aimed at the league:

“The WNBA knows better than to play games down here in Florida, because I’ll be charging people with assault.”

The comment came as a quote of an earlier post that mentioned Carrington’s “white privilege” remarks and the ejection.

Florida has been without a WNBA team for more than two decades. The Orlando Miracle played in the league from 1999 to 2002 before moving north and becoming the Connecticut Sun. The Miami Sol lasted only from 2000 to 2002. Both franchises folded or relocated during the same period, leaving the state without professional women’s basketball at the highest level ever since.

Uthmeier’s post played on that long absence, suggesting the league might think twice about bringing games to Florida if plays of this intensity continue. His office has no formal role in league discipline, yet the remark added a new layer of attention to an already heated moment.

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What happens next League officials have not announced any further punishment as of this writing. Flagrant 2 fouls often trigger a review for possible suspension or fine. Carrington’s social media comments could also factor into any supplemental discipline the WNBA chooses to apply. The league has previously disciplined players for both on-court contact and public statements that escalate tension.